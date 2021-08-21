HIU researchers develop extremely high energy density lithium-metal cell with good stability
21 August 2021
Researchers at the Helmholtz Institute Ulm (HIU), founded by the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) in cooperation with the University of Ulm, have developed a new lithium-metal battery that offers extremely high energy density of 560 Wh/kg—based on the total weight of the active materials—with remarkably good stability.
The team used a a promising combination of cathode and electrolyte: the nickel-rich cathode allows a large amount of energy per mass to be stored, while the ionic liquid electrolyte ensures that the capacity is largely retained over many charging cycles. The team reports on the lithium metal battery in an open-access paper in Joule.
Although lithium-metal batteries are attractive as a higher-capacity energy storage solution than current Li-ion batteries, their stability poses a challenge because the electrode materials react with common electrolyte systems, affecting stability.
The HIU researchers used a low-cobalt, nickel-rich layered cathode (NCM88), which offers high energy density. With the commonly used commercially available organic electrolyte (LP30), however, the stability is unacceptable.
In the LP30 electrolyte, particle cracks occur on the cathode. The electrolyte reacts within these cracks and destroys the structure. In addition, a thick, moss-like lithium-containing layer forms on the anode.—Professor Stefano Passerini, Director of the HIU and head of the battery electrochemistry research group
The researchers therefore used a non-volatile, non-flammable ionic liquid electrolyte with two anions (ILE) instead.
With the help of the ILE, the structural changes in the nickel-rich cathode can be significantly reduced, said Dr. Guk-Tae Kim from the Battery Electrochemistry Research Group at HIU.
With the ionic liquid electrolyte ILE (right), structural changes in the nickel-rich cathode NCM88 can be largely avoided; 88% of the battery’s capacity is retained over 1,000 charging cycles. (Image: Fanglin Wu and Dr. Matthias Künzel, KIT / HIU) Illustration: Fanglin Wu and Dr. Matthias Künzel, KIT / HIU
With the cathode NCM88 and the electrolyte ILE, the lithium-metal battery initially has a storage capacity of 214 mAh/g); 88% of the capacity is retained over 1,000 charging cycles. The Coulombic efficiency, which indicates the ratio between the withdrawn and supplied capacity, averages 99.94%.
Resources
Fanglin Wu, Shan Fang, Matthias Kuenzel, Angelo Mullaliu, Jae-Kwang Kim, Xinpei Gao, Thomas Diemant, Guk-Tae Kim, and Stefano Passerini (2021) “Dual-anion ionic liquid electrolyte enables stable Ni-rich cathodes in lithium metal batteries.” Joule doi: 10.1016/j.joule.2021.06.014
That is one heck of an improvement from a relatively simple change!
Kudos!
Posted by: Davemart | 21 August 2021 at 03:33 AM
based on the total weight of the active materials
That is a different matter
Posted by: SJC | 21 August 2021 at 09:47 AM
@SJC
It was the upgrade in stability for NMC that I was cheering.
Posted by: Davemart | 21 August 2021 at 10:14 AM
The question is . . . How close is this to commercial production?
The research is about improving the long-term cycling performance of a Li-metal battery employing a dual-anion ionic liquid electrolyte (ILE) using a NCM88 cathode.
Guess who has a Li-metal battery using an ILE? Cuberg.
Except Cuberg was acquired by Northvolt (who is working with VW) and is focused on Li-metal batteries. Who has a NCM88 Cathode - SK Innovation (they call it a NCM 9½½ type) and they are a partner with VW, too.
From the Northvolt website: "The path ahead for Northvolt now envisions the commercialization of a breakthrough lithium metal cell boasting energy density of 1000 Wh/l by 2025, alongside Northvolt’s entry into the electric aviation market.".
Posted by: gryf | 21 August 2021 at 11:55 AM
The promise of Li metal batteries looks to be within reach if they can solve the stability problems; many believe dry electrolytes should be used instead of liquid to remove the safety issue of runaway cells.
Posted by: Lad | 21 August 2021 at 12:07 PM
Check the Cuberg Nail Puncture test on CleanTechnica (https://cleantechnica.com/2018/01/31/boeing-horizonx-investing-cuberg-next-gen-aerospace-battery-startup/).
Posted by: gryf | 21 August 2021 at 12:51 PM