Volkswagen launching refreshed MY 2022 Jetta in US; engine upgrade, IQ.DRIVE

For the 2022 model year, Volkswagen of America will launch a refreshed Jetta family with new technology and styling to elevate both the value-oriented Jetta and the sporty Jetta GLI.

Despite the shift towards SUVs, cars still account for 29% of VW sales volume, and the Jetta leads that pack. Jetta sales were up 27% in Q2 2021 to 20,925 units; 1H 2021 sales were up 15% to 43,009 units. In 2020, Jetta’s segment share (compact sedan market) was 9%.





The refreshed Jetta adopts the 1.5-liter turbocharged and direct-injection EA211 engine found in the recently-launched Taos compact SUV. Making 158 hp and 184 lb-ft (249 N·m) of torque, the powerplant features Volkswagen’s modified version of the Miller cycle, in which the intake valves are closed early in the induction stroke to help with fuel economy, and has a very high compression ratio of up to 11.5:1. The result is a combination of low-speed torque and competitive fuel economy.

The engine is mated to a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. Key features of the EA211, revised from the previous generation Jetta, include:

APS coated cylinder liners whereby iron powder is plasma coated onto the cylinder block—that reduce friction between the cylinder liner and piston rings. This process has been localized in the North American Region.

A map-controlled cooling module that warms the engine more quickly than the previous EA211 by controlling water flow in different parts of the engine for efficiency.

Variable Turbine Geometry (VTG). One of the first volume-productionturbochargers with this technology in the North American Region, this turbo is more efficient, provides higher boost pressure, and avoids wastegate mass flow.

A high-pressure injection system with up to 350 bar—raised from 200 bar—which produces better atomization of the fuel/air mixture, a shorter injection time, optimized mixture formation, and lower particulate emissions.





The Jetta GLI is powered by the 2.0-liter EA888 engine, producing 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 N·m) of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard and a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission is optional.

Jetta and GLI models are based Volkswagen’s Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) platform architecture. Both models feature a strut-type front suspension, with Jetta offering a torsion beam rear setup, while GLI models have a multi-link rear suspension.

Dubbed the “GTI with a trunk,” GLI boasts the sophisticated VAQ electronically-controlled torque-sensing limited-slip differential, which works in tandem with the XDS Cross Differential System, as well as the DCC adaptive damping system.

The 2022 Jetta will be offered in four trim levels, while the GLI will be offered in one fully-loaded trim.

New for 2022 is the Jetta Sport trim, which features enthusiast-inspired content at a value-oriented price point. The XDS electronic differential lock and dark graphite 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels are standard, along with a blacked-out grille, mirror caps and window trim, a black headliner, and unique cloth sport seats. The Sport trim replaces the previous model year’s R-Line trim, and is repositioned just above the base S trim for maximum accessibility.

IQ.DRIVE driver assistance technology is available from the entry Jetta trim. IQ.DRIVE includes Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Brakingwith Pedestrian Monitoring), Active Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Traffic Alert, Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop and Go, Travel Assist (semi-automated driving assistance), and Emergency Assist (semi-automated vehicle assistance in a medical emergency).

Base Jetta models come standard with Front Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Traffic Alert, and can be optioned with the IQ.DRIVE package to round out the feature set (Emergency Assist available on automatic models only). Jetta models come standard with IQ.DRIVE from the mid-trim and up, as does the GLI. Light Assist (High Beam Control for headlights) is also available.

The new Jetta family is expected to reach US dealers in the fourth quarter of 2021.