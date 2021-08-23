Monash study on solar-driven electrolysis for green hydrogen production cautions on life-cycle emissions and EROI

Researchers at Monash University in Australia have conducted a lifecycle analysis and net energy analysis (LCA/NEA) of a hypothetical large-scale solar-electrolysis plant for the production of green hydrogen. The open-access paper on the study is published in the RSC journal Energy & Environmental Science.

Process flow diagram and construction phase boundary. Palmer et al.

An important consideration of solar-electrolysis in the context of climate mitigation is the enormity of upscaling required—both at the global scale with respect to the investment, land area, materials, and embodied energy; and at the project scale with respect to the potential localised impacts of gigawatt scale plants. According to the IEA, less than 0.1% of hydrogen is currently produced via water electrolysis and only a fraction of this production is powered by renewable energy.

Taking IRENA’s REmap scenario as a reference, renewable hydrogen could deliver 5% of total final energy demand in 2050. Assuming that a half of this demand is met by solar-electrolysis, 3,100 GW of solar would need to be dedicated to hydrogen production in 2050, or around four-times the current world solar PV installed capacity (based on the current world capacity factor for solar PV of 14%). These projections would imply that perhaps hundreds of gigawatt-scale plants will need to be in operation by 2050. Targets for hydrogen demand beyond 2050 are much greater.

Along with hydrogen production and use, an energy transition will involve the synchronous upscaling of renewable electricity, batteries, and energy use technologies. The materials and metals demanded by a low-carbon economy are projected to be immense and create challenges along the full supply pathway. Some of the most critical materials include cobalt, lithium, nickel, indium, silver, and tellurium. For hydrogen, the platinum group metals used in PEM electrolysers and fuel cells are critical. There is no immediate concern for copper resources, but the average ore grade is declining as higher grade deposits become exhausted.

Energy extraction and processing costs increase super-linearly with declining ore grade, and therefore will tend to worsen EROI. In light of the sheer scale of the hydrogen challenge, several questions demand close consideration. For instance, what will the costs be for water electrolysis powered by solar PV, in energy and material terms; what are the trade-offs between hydrogen and electric transition pathways; and how will energetic, financial, social and other constraints determine or shape future hydrogen production pathways?

—Palmer et al.