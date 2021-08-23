XPeng to double EV manufacturing at Zhaoqing to 200,000 units per year

Chinese EV manufacturer XPeng signed an agreement with the Zhaoqing Municipal Government and the Zhaoqing High Technology Industry Development Zone to build the Phase Two expansion project of the XPeng Zhaoqing Smart EV Manufacturing Base located in Guangdong Province.





Zhaoqing Xpeng Motors Intelligent Industrial Park

Upon completion, the Phase Two expansion project will increase the design production capacity at the Zhaoqing Base from 100,000 units to 200,000 units per year with the financial and land use support from the local government.

The expansion will position XPeng well in capturing the anticipated increasing consumer demand for its smart EVs.

In July, XPeng recorded its highest monthly deliveries of 8,040 Smart EVs—a 228% increase year-over-year, and a 22% increase over June. Deliveries in July consisted of 6,054 P7s, the Company’s sports smart sedan, and 1,986 G3s, its smart compact SUV.

As of 31 July 2021, year-to-date total deliveries reached 38,778 units—a 388% increase year-over-year.

In July 2021, total P7 deliveries reached 40,612 since the launch. XPeng further expanded its product portfolio in July by launching the G3i, the G3 SUV’s mid-phase facelift version, with deliveries expected in September 2021.

Also in July, XPeng announced the presale price range of RMB160,000 – RMB230,000 (US$24,600 - US$35,400) (after subsidies) for its third production model, the P5 family-friendly smart sedan. XPeng plans to launch the P5 in the third quarter 2021 with deliveries expected in the fourth quarter 2021.