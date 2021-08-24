Union Pacific approved to use up to 20% biodiesel in EMD locomotives, up from 5%

Progress Rail, a Caterpillar company, has approved the use of up to 20% biodiesel blend (B20) in specific EMD locomotive series operated by the Union Pacific railroad. Previously, the locomotives were approved to operate at 5%.





The EMD SD80ACe features the reliable 710 Series engine—20-cylinder, two-stroke, turbocharged—and operates on B20

The updated fuel recommendation comes after testing high-horsepower locomotives, used for hauling freight long distances, and monitoring performance for things such as fuel consumption, as well as impact on engine oil and fuel filters. Progress Rail is currently undergoing additional testing and development.

Union Pacific and Progress Rail’s efforts can also help their partners reduce their own environmental footprint. Moving freight by rail instead of truck reduces GHG emissions by up to 75%, and one train can carry the freight of hundreds of trucks, reducing congestion on the nation’s already gridlocked highways.

Progress Rail, a Caterpillar company, is one of the largest integrated and diversified providers of rolling stock and infrastructure solutions and technologies for global rail customers. Progress Rail delivers advanced EMD locomotives and engines, railcars, trackwork, fasteners, signaling, rail welding and Kershaw Maintenance-of-Way equipment, along with dedicated locomotive and freight car repair services, aftermarket parts support and recycling operations.