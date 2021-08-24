2022 Mazda MX-30 EV to start at $33,470 in California this fall

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV—the first step toward the brand’s commitment to electrification—will initially launch in California dealerships this fall with a starting price of $33,470.





The front-wheel drive 80.9 kW electric motor will deliver an output of 107 kW (143 horsepower) and a maximum torque of 271 nm (200 lb-ft). The MX-30 EV is equipped with a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery that supports an EPA-estimated range of 100 miles on a full charge.

The battery pack is mounted under the floor in a flat, modular arrangement with a thin cooling system to keep the battery operating at the right temperature for optimal performance. This positioning also supports the vehicle’s low center of gravity.

New electric G-Vectoring Control Plus (e-GVC Plus), standard on all MX-30 models, uses electric motor torque adjustments to control vehicle load and help provide natural and consistent handling. Steering wheel paddles, also standard, allow the driver to adjust the level of regenerative braking to what feels comfortable based on the driving situation.

Alongside physical and visual responses, audible feedback is just as important to help the driver’s sense feel linked to how the vehicle is operating. Since an electric motor has a much quieter tone, Mazda’s new EV sound generates audible feedback that is in sync with the electric motor and helps provide a familiar connection that helps lead to a natural driving experience.

MX-30 owners will have multiple options to stay charged, by plugging-in at home or while traveling around town with access to public Level 2 and Level 3 DC fast charging solutions. The 35.5 kWh battery can be charged to 80% within approximately 36 minutes with a Level 3: DC 50 kW fast charger, 2 hours and 50 minutes with a Level 2: AC 240V / 30 amps charger, or 13 hours and 40 minutes with a Level 1: AC 120V / 15 amps charger.

Mazda has partnered with ChargePoint to give MX-30 owners a $500 charging credit that can be used for public charging or toward the purchase of an in-home ChargePoint Level 2 charger.

For those occasions when owners go on an extended trip, Mazda is launching a program exclusively for MX-30 owners called Mazda MX-30 Elite Access Loaner Program. MX-30 owners will have access to experience other vehicles in the Mazda family for up to 10 days per year for the first three years of ownership.

The three-year complimentary Mazda Connected Services also allows owners to remotely monitor and control the state of the MX-30 through the MyMazda App. This includes remote start / stop charging and checking battery levels, in addition to features such as remotely setting the climate control or locking the doors.

All MX-30 models offer many i-Activsense safety features including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart Brake Support, Rear Direction Base Safety (Smart Brake Support-Reverse & Rear Cross-Traffic Braking), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist with new Road Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, and High Beam Control.

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV can be equipped with the Premium Plus package that introduces all-new i-Activsense safety features and elevates the sophisticated feeling of the electric vehicle. Blind Spot Assist enhances Blind Spot Monitoring, by providing steering assist to help keep the vehicle in its own lane if the driver attempts to change lanes while another vehicle is detected in the blind spot.

When travelling at speeds below 6 mph, Front Cross Traffic Alert produces an audible and visual alert on the instrument panel to help warn the driver when the front sensors detect vehicles approaching from the front left or right side of the vehicle at speeds above 3 mph.

This package enhances the vehicle with the Bose 12-speaker premium audio, heated steering wheel, 360° View Monitor with front parking sensors, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, and a complimentary three-month trial of SiriusXM satellite radio. The rearview camera display includes dynamic lines while the frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror adds HomeLink and the cargo area adds a convenient light.

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV is expected to arrive in California dealerships this October.