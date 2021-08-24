Hyundai Mobis to showcase AI-controlled electric concept M.Vision X at IAA Mobility

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
24 August 2021

At IAA Mobility 2021 (7-12 September 2021), Hyundai Mobis, the global N° 7 automotive supplier, will unveil the M.Vision X, an AI-included concept car for full autonomous driving, in a European premiere. Hyundai Mobis unveiled the M.Vision X during an event earlier his year at its R&D heDquarters in Korea.

The all-electric, zero-emission M.Vision X is a purpose-built 4-seater mobility vehicle. It is controlled autonomously as well as via an integrated center cockpit that communicates with passengers contactlessly via gesture recognition.

The M.Vision X offers innovative technology solutions and a unique reinterpretation of the automotive interior. For example, all of the vehicle’s windows can be switched into a display with various functions.

In addition, 30 innovative and strategically important components from the development of the IONIQ 5 will be presented by Hyundai Mobis at the IAA Mobility.

T company, which in addition to Hyundai and Kia also supplies components to other well-known automotive carmakers in North America and Asia, will be presenting the latest technology solutions in the following areas:

  • Hydrogen-electric powertrains
  • Autonomous driving
  • Pure electric drives
  • High-performance radar
  • Advanced head up displays
  • Adaptive lighting technology
  • Safety technology, airbag technologies
  • 48 Volt technology
  • Chassis construction
  • Infotainment

Hyundai Mobis is participating in the IAA for the first time in 2021. The company is pursuing a strategic transformation into a software- and platform-oriented technology company.

In Europe, Hyundai Mobis plans to expand further its market position. Major investments have already been made in its plants in the Czech Republic (battery assembly) and Slovakia (mild hybrid battery assembly + EV battery system assembly); Hyundai Mobis is continuously expanding its electrification capabilities in Europe and has established new production lines for core electric vehicle parts. In addition, Hyundai Mobis operates a winter test facility in Arjeplog, Sweden.

