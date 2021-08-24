Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
FTXT, partners deliver 100 heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell trucks for demonstration project in Xiong’an New Area
Germany launches call for funding for construction and operation of a development platform for power-to-liquid fuels

Proton Motor Fuel Cell and Aumann AG expand partnership to series production of hydrogen fuel cells

24 August 2021

Since 2017, Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH has been working with Aumann AG as part of the larger EU program “Fit-4-AMandA” (Fit for Automatic Manufacturing and Assembly) on hydrogen fuel cell stack production with financing from the agency FCH JU (Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking).

Aumann is a leading international manufacturer of innovative special machines and automated production lines with a focus on electromobility. It combines unique winding technology for the highly efficient production of electric motors with decades of automation experience.

The prototype “stack robot” resulting from the Proton-Aumann can expand production capacity to up to 2,500 fuel cell units per year. In the Proton Motor system, graphite bipolar plate stacks are embedded in a module as the core.

Overview-foto-1536x0-c-default

Fit-4-AMandA “stack robot”

For the next four years, with the conclusion of the funded Fit-4-AMandA project, Aumann will exclusively convert the Fit-4-AMandA machine prototype into an automatic fuel cell stack production plant for series production at Proton Motor.

In order to meet the fundamentally increasing demand from industry for alternative hydrogen solutions or climate-friendly drive systems, Proton Motor will in the future consider Aumann preferentially in relevant tenders.

After the successful use of our first plant for Proton Motor, we are very pleased to continue our cooperation with Proton Motor and thus continue to advance the hydrogen fuel cell as a forward-looking technology for the mobility of the future.

—Aumann CEO Sebastian Roll

Posted on 24 August 2021 in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Manufacturing, Robotics | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)