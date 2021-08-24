TotalEnergies to introduce 100% renewable fuel at FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC); ethanol/ETBE blend

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
24 August 2021

TotalEnergies is developing a 100% renewable fuel for motorsport competition, to be introduced from next season at the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), including the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2022, and at the European Le Mans Series (ELMS).

This 100% renewable fuel to be offered by TotalEnergies will be produced from bioethanol made from wine residues (e.g., wine lees and grape pomace) from the French agricultural industry. Following several steps (industrial fermentation, distillation then dehydration), this base is then blended with ETBE (Ethyl Tertio Butyl Ether), itself a byproduct made from ethanol, and with several performance additives issued from the Excellium technology developed by TotalEnergies.

This fuel should allow an immediate reduction of at least 65% of the racing cars’ CO2 emissions.

Named “Excellium Racing 100”, this fuel opens a new chapter in the Endurance racing and motorsport energy transition for all the actors involved. It will have all the required qualities for a racing fuel and will meet automakers’ requirements, as well as the latest FIA criteria for sustainable fuels, by leveraging the expertise of TotalEnergies Additives and Fuels Solutions.

This team has notably designed “Excellium Endurance”, the fuel used this year for the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021, which already includes 10% of advanced bioethanol.

