Raven SR partners with Republic Services to produce commercial green hydrogen from waste in N California, starting summer 2022

Raven SR, a renewable fuels company, is collaborating with Republic Services Inc. to convert organic waste to produce green hydrogen at a site in Richmond, California.

Raven SR’s first commercial systems will divert a blend of green waste and food waste from the landfill, thereby reducing methane emissions and will have a negative carbon intensity generating a California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit for fueling stations.

Unlike competing technologies like gasification or incineration, Raven SR’s process involves no combustion, as previously confirmed by the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, avoiding the creation of toxic pollutants and particulates. (Earlier post.)

The Raven SR Steam/CO 2 Reformation process also presents a valid alternative to electrolysis converting waste rather than precious and limited water resources for green hydrogen production.

Raven and Hyzon Motors previously announced a partnership to build up to 250 hydrogen hubs. The Richmond facility will be co-developed by the partners, with Hyzon investing up to 75% in the equity and offtake from the waste-to-hydrogen hub.

Raven, a renewable fuels company, expects initially to process up to 99.9 tons of organic waste per day at the landfill, producing up to 2,000 metric-tons per year of renewable hydrogen as well as power for its operations. Hyzon, a global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, will provide offtake through its vehicle customers.

In connection with this partnership, Hyzon has acquired a minority interest in Raven.