SAE International revises recommended practice for electric and hybrid electric vehicle safe battery testing

SAE International has released J2464: Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicle Rechargeable Energy Storage System (RESS) Safety and Abuse Testing, a revised recommended practice for establishing safe battery systems.

Originating in 1999 when the industry recognized the need for safety and abuse testing of battery systems in the mobility sector, the revised J2464 recommended practice expands to focus on electric and hybrid electric vehicles, establishing an important milestone in the advancement of battery systems and electric vehicles.

Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and electric vehicles (EVs) depend on rechargeable energy storage devices such as batteries and capacitors to realize the benefits of improved performance and fuel economy. Safety of advanced energy storage devices needs to be demonstrated and accepted by OEMs to commercialize advanced high energy batteries in HEVs and EVs. Widespread use and adoption of J2464 will advance that goal.

As the electrification era is in full swing, SAE J2464 serves as an important anchor for establishing safe and effective battery systems, even when abused. The revised version of this document will bring it up to present technology standards to serve the mobility sector and advancements in the years ahead. —Bob Galyen, chair of the SAE Vehicle Battery Standards Steering Committee

The J2464 recommended practice describes a body of tests that can be used as needed for abuse testing of electric or hybrid electric vehicle RESS to determine the response of the electrical energy storage and control systems to conditions or events which are beyond their normal operating range.

Abuse test procedures in the document are intended to cover a broad range of vehicle applications as well as a broad range of electrical energy storage devices, including individual RESS cells (batteries or capacitors), modules and packs. The document specifically applies to vehicles with RESS voltages above 60 volts. It does not apply to RESS that uses mechanical devices store energy, such as electro-mechanical flywheels.