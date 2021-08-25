Siemens to expand EV charging manufacturing in US to support rapid market growth

Siemens will invest and expand the company’s US manufacturing operations to support electric vehicle infrastructure in America. The company will bolster its existing manufacturing footprint of EV infrastructure with the VersiCharge Level 2 AC series product line of commercial and residential EV chargers. With this addition, Siemens is preparing to manufacture more than 1 million electric vehicle chargers for the United States over the next four years.

This investment is the latest in the company’s strategic plan to meet accelerating electric vehicle charging demand, expand its manufacturing capabilities, and increase transportation electrification job opportunities at all levels in the United States. The company is currently conducting local site evaluations.

The new facility will be the company’s third US eMobility hub and is projected to support 100 jobs across the manufacturing site and regional supply chain.

Siemens plans to identify a location this year and bring a facility online to begin manufacturing AC chargers in the United States in early 2022.

The plant will serve as a counterpart to Siemens’ existing operations in Wendell, North Carolina, where the company manufactures charging solutions for buses, trucks and heavy-duty electric vehicles. In 2019, Siemens expanded the 272,000-square-foot Wendell facility to manufacture DC fleet EV chargers, adding more than 50 jobs. The Wendell location also works with local educational institutions including North Carolina State University and Wake Tech Community College for training and workforce development.

Siemens’ sites across Texas, California, and South Carolina develop make-ready electrical infrastructure equipment and technology that seamlessly couple with the charging solutions. In addition, Siemens continues to show its commitment to building strong domestic electrification through its Siemens eMobility Partner Ecosystem that now includes more than 25 Electric Vehicle Service Providers (EVSPs), installers and project developers, EV original equipment manufacturers, and more to fully support the future of transportation electrification.

Siemens eMobility solutions include AC and DC chargers deployed in all 50 states that range from in-home chargers to depots to charging infrastructure systems that power electrified bus lines in some of the largest cities in the country.

The Siemens PlugtoGrid eMobility product portfolio encompasses charging infrastructure hardware, electrical equipment, software and services in the EV market across North America. The solutions are geared to maximize the abilities of EVs to act as Distributed Energy Resources, as well as enable the effective harnessing of renewable sources.