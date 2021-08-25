Porsche updates the Taycan; more range, more connectivity, more colors

The Porsche Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo will start the new model year (2022) in September with a number of upgrades, perhaps foremost among them an increase in range. Further significant upgrades include the deep integration of Android Auto in the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system, as well as the availability of Remote Park Assist for the first time on the Taycan.

With this new optional assistance system, the process of parking the car can be controlled via a smartphone, without the driver needing to be at the wheel. With the new Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus options, unusual and personal color choices can now be realized. For example, the Taycan can now be painted in the ‘90s classic Rubystar or in bright Acid Green.





The new Taycan model year will not be homologated separately, so there will not be any new WLTP range values. However, the real-world range of the latest versions will be greater in day-to-day use. Numerous technological developments have been implemented to achieve this increase.

In Normal and Range modes, the front electric motor is almost completely decoupled and de-energized in the partial load range in the all-wheel drive models. Furthermore, no drive is transmitted to either axle when the car is coasting or at a standstill. This electric freewheel function reduces drag losses. The motors are switched on again within milliseconds only when the driver requests more power or changes the driving mode.

The thermal management and charging functions have also been further improved. With the Turbo Charging Planner, the high-voltage battery can now be heated to a slightly higher temperature than before. This means that fast charging is possible earlier and at a higher charge level. In addition, the waste heat from the electrical components is used to an even greater extent for battery temperature regulation.

With the new Remote Park Assist option, it is possible to control parking maneuvers remotely via a smartphone when driving into and out of parking spaces without the driver needing to be behind the wheel. Automatic control is possible for both parallel and perpendicular parking spaces and garages.

The system automatically detects parking spaces and measures them using the vehicle’s ultrasonic sensors and camera systems. If there is enough space, the driver can start the parking process via the Porsche Connect app and then get out of the vehicle. The driver continuously monitors the parking process by pressing and holding a button on the smartphone’s app interface. The Remote Park Assist function independently takes over steering and control of the forward and reverse movements of the vehicle. If the button is released, the Taycan immediately stops the parking maneuver.

The Voice Pilot voice assistant now also understands instructions in everyday language even better. The satellite navigation system calculates more quickly, primarily uses the online search for points of interest (POI) and also displays its information more clearly.

The layout and operating system have also been revamped slightly: there are now five menu options instead of three on the left side of the central display and the icons can be arranged individually.

The cult colors make a comeback. In the ‘90s, Porsche introduced a number of highly colorful paint finishes to its range. These quickly achieved cult status among fans of the brand and are especially popular today on classics such as the 964-generation cars. These eye-catching colors are now making a comeback. As part of the continually developing personalization strategy of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the Taycan is now also available with Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus in addition to 17 standard paint colors. The first option allows painting with 65 additional colors, at present. This includes the Moonlight Blue Metallic, Acid Green, Rubystar, Riviera Blue and Viola Metallic colors that are so characteristic of the brand. Paint to Sample Plus gives customers almost complete freedom in their choice of color, even permitting them to match their Taycan to their favorite accessory.

The Taycan has been particularly successful during recent months. With approximately 20,000 vehicles delivered in the first half of 2021 alone, the year-to-date number is only slightly below the total for 2020 as a whole. Sales of the latest member of the model range are therefore on a par with those of the sports car icon, the 911.