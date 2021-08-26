HyPoint, Piasecki Aircraft partner to deliver next-generation hydrogen fuel cell systems for eVTOLs
26 August 2021
HyPoint, a company developing turbo air-cooled hydrogen-fuel-cell systems for aviation and urban air mobility, entered into a multi-phase collaborative development agreement with Piasecki Aircraft Corporation (PiAC), a pioneer in advanced rotorcraft and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) platforms and technologies, for the development and certification of a hydrogen fuel cell system for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle applications.
The initial $6.5-million agreement will culminate in the development of five 650 kW hydrogen fuel cell systems for use in Piasecki’s eVTOL PA-890 Compound Helicopter, which is expected to be the world’s first manned hydrogen-powered helicopter.
The partnership’s objective is to deliver a customizable, FAA-certified, hydrogen-fuel-cell system to the global eVTOL marketplace. The system will offer eVTOL makers four times the energy density of existing lithium-ion batteries; twice the specific power of existing hydrogen fuel cell systems; and up to a 50% reduction in direct operating costs relative to turbine-powered rotorcraft.
Piasecki will gain exclusive license to the technology created as part of the partnership; HyPoint will maintain ownership of its underlying hydrogen fuel cell technology.
Piasecki and HyPoint intend to make the new system available to eVTOL makers by customizing it for use in their vehicles. Alternatively, eVTOL makers may choose to partner with HyPoint and Piasecki to develop a new system based on their specific needs.
HyPoint’s approach—its core innovation—is a new turbo air-cooling architecture. By utilizing compressed air for both cooling and oxygen supply, HyPoint reduces overall weight compared with traditional liquid cooling.
HyPoint is also using a next-generation high temperature membrane (HTPEM) instead of a low temperature membrane (LTPEM), which increases the efficiency of a cooling system by at least 300%.
Testing has shown that HyPoint’s fuel cell system will be able to achieve up to 2 kW kg-1 of specific power—more than triple the power-to-weight ratio of traditional (liquid-cooled) hydrogen fuel cells systems. It will also feature up to 1,500 Wh kg-1 of energy density, enabling longer-distance journeys.
In December 2020, HyPoint was named a winner of NASA’s iTech Initiative, in which breakthrough technologies were ranked based on criteria that included technical viability, benefits to humanity, and commercialization potential. HyPoint‘s aviation applications—including eVTOL, UAS, personal air vehicles, and electric aircraft—were considered to be especially innovative.
The global eVTOL market size is forecasted to grow from an estimated $74 million in 2025 to $860 million by 2030, according to new market research. In the first few months of 2021 alone, $5 billion of investments were announced in the sector to Archer Aviation, Eve, Joby Aviation, Lilium, and Vertical Aerospace.
In January 2020, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that it was engaged with manufacturers of more than 15 eVTOL aircraft. EHang, Volocopter, Joby Aviation, and Lilium are among those who have signaled their intent to launch commercial passenger operations within the next three to five years. Other players include major aircraft companies such as Airbus and Boeing.
The global hydrogen aircraft market is anticipated to grow from an estimated $27 billion in 2030 to $174 billion by 2040, according to Allied Market Research.
Piasecki is currently working with the FAA to outline certification criteria, as well as with the United States Air Force, by way of its AFWERX STTR/SBIR program, which is co-investing in the development of advanced hydrogen-powered aeronautical technology.
We are laser-focused on the development and qualification of a 650kW system for our PA-890 eVTOL Compound Helicopter, which would be the world’s first manned hydrogen-powered helicopter. Success will pave the way for collaboration with other eVTOL OEMs with different platform sizes to ensure broad application of this technology.
Initial lab testing funded by Piasecki last winter demonstrated the technical viability of HyPoint’s hydrogen fuel cell system. While we are benchmarking HyPoint’s technology against alternatives and continue to rigorously test and validate findings, we are very optimistic. Our objective is to develop full-scale systems within two years to support on-aircraft certification testing in 2024 and fulfill existing customer orders for up to 325 units starting in 2025.—John Piasecki, President and CEO of Piasecki
HyPoint’s flagship turbo air-cooled hydrogen high-temperature proton-exchange membrane (HTPEM) fuel cell system is the result of patented innovations including lightweight bipolar plates, a highly conductive corrosion-resistant coating, and an industry-first air cooling and oxygen supply system. Together these technologies enable a lightweight, climate-independent, extended-lifespan fuel system and increase operational time and utilization rate while decreasing total cost of ownership by as much as 50% relative to turbine-powered rotorcraft.
Although early stage this is very hopeful.
Here are the links to the site and to their white paper:
https://hypoint.com/
https://docsend.com/view/t9aw2mk
Critically they don't need batteries to supplement the power for take off and landing.
I did a check to sort out the performance envelope of this system comparatively:
https://energyeducation.ca/encyclopedia/Specific_power
Engine Type Power (W) / Mass (kg) Specific Power (W/kg)
Automobile engine 149140 / 168 888
Indycar Engine 596560 / 125 4772
Jet Engine 39447523 / 1270.059 31061
Space Shuttle Main Engine
Fuel Turbopump 53690391 / 352 152530
So still massively limited compared to the power output of a jet engine, but OTOH twice that of a road car.
There is a long way between prototypes and a production line, but cracking stuff from what seems to be a well qualified and experienced team!
Posted by: Davemart | 26 August 2021 at 03:34 AM
We previously discussed HTPEM fuel cells here:
https://www.greencarcongress.com/2021/04/20210413-htpem.html
Some interesting points made and links
Posted by: Davemart | 26 August 2021 at 04:00 AM
And here is an article on precious metal free anion exchange membrane cells, operating at 110C:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666248520300238
They got good durability right off the bat.
Posted by: Davemart | 26 August 2021 at 04:10 AM
Based on several of my previous posts, I am a big fan of the Piasecki PA-890 eVTOL Compound Helicopter. Piasecki has a long history in VTOL, they originally pioneered the tandem rotor helicopter which are a critical element of the US Army helicopter fleet (BTW actually worked at Boeing Vertol that started out as Piasecki Helicopter).
Hope this works since this could be an important step toward eVTOL.
Posted by: gryf | 26 August 2021 at 09:07 AM
@gryf
Sounds great, the credibility of everyone associated this is high.
What do you think of Advent compared to Hypoint?
Posted by: Davemart | 26 August 2021 at 09:49 AM
Advent and Hypoint are key players in HTPEM. Interesting connection: Dr. Brian Benicewicz, Head of Science at Hypoint worked with Advent when he was a professor at the University of South Carolina on PBI membranes (https://www.hydrogen.energy.gov/pdfs/review16/fc128_decastro_2016_o.pdf).
Advent is promoting HTPEM with eMethanol which would work well with eVTOL. Hypoint focus is the turbo air-cooling architecture. Their roles could be complementary.
Posted by: gryf | 26 August 2021 at 10:44 AM
Interesting stuff, gryf.
Presumably it is all fairly early stage or HTPEM would be being pushed by the big boys for long distance trucks?
Or perhaps the expense is so high that it can only be considered at least for some time for aircraft?
Posted by: Davemart | 26 August 2021 at 11:17 AM
HTPEM should not be more expensive than LTPEM. Fuel consideration may be the primary driver, plus Toyota, Hyundai, GM, etc have invested billions in LTPEM and compressed H2.
Check this: http://donar.messe.de/exhibitor/hannovermesse/2017/Y280404/high-temperature-fuel-cells-eng-189383.pdf.
Posted by: gryf | 26 August 2021 at 11:45 AM
Yeah, the advantages are so pronounced that I really can't see why everyone is fooling around either with big battery BEVs or LTPEMS for cars and heavy transport.
With the cycle life for batteries they can get now, even a PHEV configuration with a methanol fuel cell RE would seem to cover everything, very cheap to roll out the infrastructure, and no problems in cold weather.
Or simply and HTPEM fuel cell for cars, as they are powerful enough not to need a traction battery to supplement the fuel cell.
Liquid hydrogen and fuel cells for heavy transport probably still makes sense due to extra space and weight for cargo.
Posted by: Davemart | 26 August 2021 at 12:35 PM