Toyota to begin assembling fuel cell modules for heavy-duty trucks at Kentucky plant in 2023

Starting in 2023, a dedicated line at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) will begin assembling integrated dual fuel cell (FC) modules destined for use in hydrogen-powered, heavy-duty commercial trucks. The FC modules bring Toyota’s electrification strategy further into focus as it will allow truck manufacturers to incorporate emissions-free fuel cell electric technology into existing platforms with the technical support of Toyota under the hood.





The dual fuel cell modules, which are a key component of an overall FC kit, weigh approximately 1,400 pounds and can deliver up to 160kW of continuous power. The FC kit also includes a high-voltage battery, electric motors, transmission and hydrogen storage assembly from top-tier suppliers.

Toyota will also offer its powertrain integration expertise that will help truck manufacturers adapt these emissions-free drivetrain systems to a wide variety of applications in the heavy-duty trucking sector.

This second-generation fuel cell system is necessary for a carbon neutral future. It delivers over 300 miles of range at a full load weight of 80,000 lbs., all while demonstrating exceptional drivability, quiet operation and zero harmful emissions. —David Rosier, Toyota Kentucky powertrain head

Toyota will display this technology at the 2021 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, California on 31 August - 1 September. A prototype truck powered by Toyota’s FC kit will also be on display at the show.