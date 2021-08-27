Ford Performance selling Mach-E electric crate motor
27 August 2021
Ford Performance is offering the “Eluminator Mac E Electric Motor” as an electric crate engine, along with the dozens of combustion crate engines available.
The Eluminator, which carries a price of $3,900, is from the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT. Specs include:
- Peak power: 210 kW (281 hp)
- Peak torque: 430 N·m (317 lb/ft)
- Max speed: 13,800rpm
- Gear ratio: 9.05:1
- Weight: 93kg / 205 lbs
The unit includes HV motor to traction inverter harness; LV harness/connector; and vent tube assembly. It does not include the traction inverter; control system; or battery.
This is great news. Could boost the movement to electrify classics.
I have a friend who restores Studebakers who is very excited about his next build being electric.
Posted by: electric-car-insider.com | 27 August 2021 at 10:16 AM
The linked page points out:
Does NOT include:
Traction inverter
Control system
Battery
Those aren't trivial items, nor the are the questions of regenerative coasting/braking, instrumentation, charging port, dealing with a totally freaked-out ICE ICU. It will be interesting to see how buyers implement these not-exactly-drop-ins.
Posted by: Bob Niland | 27 August 2021 at 11:45 AM