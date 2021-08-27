Ford Performance selling Mach-E electric crate motor

Ford Performance is offering the “Eluminator Mac E Electric Motor” as an electric crate engine, along with the dozens of combustion crate engines available.





The Eluminator, which carries a price of $3,900, is from the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT. Specs include:

Peak power: 210 kW (281 hp)

Peak torque: 430 N·m (317 lb/ft)

Max speed: 13,800rpm

Gear ratio: 9.05:1

Weight: 93kg / 205 lbs

The unit includes HV motor to traction inverter harness; LV harness/connector; and vent tube assembly. It does not include the traction inverter; control system; or battery.