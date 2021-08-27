San Francisco orders 30 El Dorado hybrid buses with Allison H40 EP systems

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s (SFMTA) Municipal Railway (Muni) has awarded a contract to ElDorado for 30 electric hybrid E-Z Rider II model heavy-duty 30-foot transit buses, which will feature the Allison H 40 EP hybrid propulsion system.

Allison Transmission’s H 40/50 EP Series is a two-mode parallel hybrid transmission that has been proven to be a dependable and efficient system for buses and coaches. The H 40/50 EP Series is equipped with regenerative braking, a system that converts the vehicle’s kinetic energy to stored electric energy when decelerating or stopping, and has ratings up to a maximum 246 kW (330 hp).

In full production since 2003 and now operating in thousands of buses, it has proven up to 25% fuel saving, depending on the duty cycle.

ElDorado expects to deliver the electric hybrid buses in the second quarter of 2022.

Allison has delivered more than 9,000 electric hybrid propulsion systems serving 230 cities in 43 states. These systems have accumulated more than 2.9 billion miles, saving more than 340 million gallons of fuel, and preventing 3.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere.