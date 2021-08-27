Octopus Hydrogen to supply green hydrogen to ZeroAvia for HyFlyer II

Octopus Hydrogen, Octopus Energy Group’s newly established hydrogen arm, will provide 100% green hydrogen to ZeroAvia’s R&D center at Cotswold Airport in the UK during the testing, certification and first commercial operations of its hydrogen-electric aircraft powertrain technology. (Earlier post.)

ZeroAvia will supplement on-site electrolysis hydrogen production with supply from Octopus Hydrogen in order to power its HyFlyer II project—a UK Government-backed program to develop a certifiable 600 kW hydrogen-electric fuel cell powertrain which will power a 19-seat aircraft with 500 nautical mile range.

ZeroAvia plans to bring this powertrain technology to market by 2024, enabling early adoption of commercial zero-emission flights. Octopus Hydrogen will provide more than 250 kilograms of green, fuel cell grade, high pressure hydrogen per day for delivery into ZeroAvia’s mobile refueling unit.

Aviation is a key future use case for green hydrogen, as recognized in the UK Government’s Hydrogen Strategy. ZeroAvia and partners in HyFlyer projects have already developed the Hydrogen Airport Refueling Ecosystem (HARE), inclusive of an on-site electrolyzer.

This system was used to power the breakthrough flight testing program of a six-seat Piper Malibu aircraft as part of HyFlyer I and is in continued use as part of HyFlyer II. The company identified that for the larger program, an additional ready supply of green hydrogen was necessary to supplement on-site production.

Octopus Hydrogen is a new company within the Octopus Energy Group, bringing to market a locally distributed “green hydrogen as a service” proposition for heavy goods transportation, energy storage, industrial applications and aviation to accelerate those sectors’ transition to a clean and zero-carbon future.

Octopus Hydrogen will supply customers with fuel-cell grade green hydrogen at 350 or 700 bar in batches ranging from 200 kg to 1000 kg. Prices start at £5.30 per kilogram.

Hydrogen is delivered directly to customer sites using mobile hydrogen storage and dispensing solutions using a zero emission hydrogen-powered HGV.