Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
San Francisco orders 30 El Dorado hybrid buses with Allison H40 EP systems
XL Fleet offering hybrid electric upfit for Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty pickups

U Delaware team develops chemocatalytic process to convert waste polypropylene to lube oils

27 August 2021

Researchers at the University of Delaware have shown that ruthenium deposited on titania is an active and selective catalyst for breaking down polypropylene into valuable lubricant-range hydrocarbons with narrow molecular weight distribution and low methane formation at low temperatures of 250 °C with a modest H2 pressure.

Cs1c00874_0008

They were able to convert amorphous polypropylene and everyday bags and bottles effectively to lubricants with yields up to 80+%. A paper on their work is published in the journal ACS Catalysis.

Quantification of critical properties, including pour point, kinematic viscosity, and viscosity index, indicates that the products are promising alternatives to currently used base or synthetic oils. The reaction network involves the sequential conversion of polymer into the oil with a gradual decrease of molecular weight until ∼700–800 g/mol and slow liquid gasification to methane and ethane.

NMR, ATR-IR, GCMS, and isotopic labeling experiments expose the complexity of structure and reaction evolution whereby hydrogenolysis involves intermediate dehydrogenation with synchronous loss of polypropylene stereoregularity.

—Kots et al.

Conventional plastics recycling uses mechanical processes in which post-consumer plastics are collected, processed, and reintroduced into a plastics manufacturing stream. Plastic recycling and upcycling are required to combat the environmental crisis from landfilling consumer products. Chemocatalytic technologies—such as that described in the paper—are emerging as a more promising approach to achieve plastic recycling and upcycling.

Resources

  • Pavel A. Kots, Sibao Liu, Brandon C. Vance, Cong Wang, James D. Sheehan, and Dionisios G. Vlachos (2021) “Polypropylene Plastic Waste Conversion to Lubricants over Ru/TiO2 Catalysts” ACS Catalysis doi: 10.1021/acscatal.1c00874

Posted on 27 August 2021 in Catalysts, Lubricating Oils, Plastics, Recycling | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)