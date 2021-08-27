XL Fleet offering hybrid electric upfit for Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty pickups

XL Fleet Corp. is now offering its hybrid electric drive system for Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy duty pickup trucks. The XLH system represents the company’s first electrification product to be available for Ram Commercial, Stellantis’ line of commercial pickup trucks.





XL Fleet’s newest product represents the fourth OEM platform on which its electrification systems are compatible, which also includes hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric drive solutions for Ford, General Motors and Isuzu fleet vehicles.

With the Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy duty pickup models added to its hybrid product line, XL Fleet now electrifies four of the US’ top-selling pickup brands, including Ford F-series, Chevrolet Silverado, Ram and GMC Sierra trucks.

With the addition of Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest automaker, and its popular Ram truck and commercial lineup to its roster of OEM partners, XL Fleet continues to diversify its product portfolio to meet a broader range of vehicles, applications and specifications for its fleet customers. Ram pickups are renowned among fleets for their exceptional towing capability, comfort and luxury design, and can now realize significant fuel economy improvements and CO 2 emissions reductions with an XL Hybrid electric drive system installed.

The XLH hybrid electric drive system is now available for select Ram 2500 / 3500 models with the 6.4L V8 engine and a wide range of wheelbases, cab configurations and drivelines.

The XLH system features a high-efficiency lithium-ion battery, inverter and electric traction motor, which helps to propel the vehicle forward during acceleration and captures energy through regenerative braking during deceleration.

As with the rest of the XLH hybrid electric upfit applications, the system requires no external power or charging infrastructure to operate, and all OEM factory warranties remain intact. The XLH system includes XL Fleet’s standard 3-year, 75,000-mile warranty, with extended warranty options available. The systems are also currently available on a wide variety of Class 2-6 vehicles from Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, and Isuzu.

XL Fleet will be displaying an XLH hybrid-equipped Ram 2500 in its booth during the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo event 31 August – 1 September in Long Beach, CA.