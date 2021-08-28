Liverpool City Region orders 20 ADL second-generation hydrogen buses

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Nissan to launch all-electric minivehicle in early FY2022 in Japan

28 August 2021

Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers, has been selected by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority as supplier for 20 zero-emission hydrogen double deck buses following a competitive tendering process.

This is the first order for ADL’s H2.0 second-generation hydrogen platform, which has been designed to be more energy-efficient to cover greater distances between refueling.

The 20 ADL Enviro400FCEV buses are being directly purchased through the Liverpool City Region’s Transforming Cities Fund and will be owned by the people of the City Region. The buses will initially serve the City Region’s busiest route, the 10A between St Helens and Liverpool city center.

The Enviro400FCEV has been developed on ADL’s next-generation H2.0 platform and will be powered by a Ballard fuel cell power module through the efficient Voith Electrical Drive System. The bus delivers a range of up to 300 miles.

The Voith Electrical Drive System boosts energy regeneration during the braking phase and delivers increased efficiency that is further enhanced by advanced thermal management which uses excess heat from the fuel cells and driveline to heat the bus, minimizing additional power requirement.

The hydrogen bus project is a key part of Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram’s “Vision for Bus”, which commits to using the powers available through devolution to build a better, more reliable and affordable bus network for the City Region.

Broader plans also include the building of hydrogen refueling facilities, which will be the first of their kind in the North West, due to begin later in the year.

Posted on 28 August 2021 in Bus, Fuel Cells, Hydrogen

Comments

mahonj

I wonder where they will get their hydrogen from and whether it will be green or blue or grey or whatever other colours there are hydrogen.
It is really only zero emissions if it is green H2 (from Electrolysis of a purely renewable source (or nuclear)).
Would they not be better with battery buses if they want to be "zero (local) emissions" ?
They say they want to "build a better, more reliable and affordable bus network" - and they are using H2?
Shome mistake surely.

Posted by: mahonj | 28 August 2021 at 08:37 AM

