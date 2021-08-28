Nissan to launch all-electric minivehicle in early FY2022 in Japan

Nissan Motor plans to start sales of an all-new, all-electric minivehicle in Japan in early FY2022. The vehicle is part of a joint project with Mitsubishi Motors Corporation and is being planned and developed by NMKV Co., Ltd. NMKV is a 50/50 joint venture between the two companies engaged in product planning and project management for minivehicles sold in the Japan market.

The planned minivehicle is aimed to redefine the popular car category in Japan, featuring instant acceleration, smooth driving, and cabin quietness that are key characteristics of electric vehicles (EVs). It will also come available with a variety of advanced technologies, including driver assistance technologies.

With a nominal battery capacity of 20 kWh, the EV minivehicle has a driving range designed to cover daily needs in Japan. In addition to its mobility uses, the vehicle can provide electricity from its battery to a home, and in emergencies can act as a mobile power source.

At 3,395 mm long, 1,475 mm wide, and 1,655 mm high, the minivehicle has been designed to provide easy driving and handling in Japan’s often cramped traffic environments. Purchase prices (listed price minus subsidies) are forecast to start at approximately ¥2 million (US$18,200).

As a pioneer of zero-emission vehicles, since 2010 Nissan has sold more than 500,000 units of the all-electric Nissan LEAF globally, with more than 150,000 of those in Japan. As part of its broader initiatives to contribute to a sustainable society, Nissan is carrying out a Japan-focused electrification program called Blue Switch, within which it aims to tackle issues such as environmental load reduction and disaster countermeasures.

Going forward, Nissan is aiming for every all-new model introduced in key markets to be electrified by the early 2030s.