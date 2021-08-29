MITEI study finds hydrogen-generated electricity is a cost-competitive candidate for backing up wind and solar
29 August 2021
A team at MITEI (MIT Energy Initiative) has found that hydrogen-generated electricity can be a cost-competitive option for backing up wind and solar. In a paper published in the journal Applied Energy, they report devising a methodology to estimate the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) of meeting the seasonal nature of variable renewable energy (VRE) resources with either a hydrogen-fired gas turbine (HFGT) or lithium-ion battery system (LI).
Applying the model, they found that the average LCOE associated with meeting this seasonal imbalance is $2400/MWh using a HFGT fueled with green hydrogen and $3000/MWh using a LI. If the HFGT operates with blue hydrogen, the average LCOE decreases to $1560/MWh.
However, the authors noted, the power prices required to justify investment in an HFGT to replace a natural gas-fired gas turbine are considerably higher than those seen in the market today.
Because VREs such as solar and wind power produce electricity only when the sun shines and the wind blows, they need back up from other energy sources, especially during seasons of high electric demand. Currently, plants burning fossil fuels, primarily natural gas, fill in the gaps as peaker plants—a tendency that is likely to grow pari passu with VREs.
As we move to more and more renewable penetration, this intermittency will make a greater impact on the electric power system. If we’re to achieve zero-carbon electricity, we must replace all greenhouse gas-emitting sources.—Emre Gençer, co-author
Low- and zero-carbon alternatives to greenhouse-gas emitting peaker plants are in development, such as arrays of lithium-ion batteries and hydrogen power generation. But each of these evolving technologies comes with its own set of advantages and constraints, and it has proven difficult to frame the debate about these options in a way that’s useful for policy makers, investors, and utilities engaged in the clean energy transition.
Gençer and Drake D. Hernandez devised a model that makes it possible to pin down the pros and cons of peaker-plant alternatives with greater precision. Their hybrid technological and economic analysis is based on a detailed inventory of California’s power system. While their work focuses on the most cost-effective solutions for replacing peaker power plants, it also contains insights intended to contribute to the larger conversation about transforming energy systems.
Our study’s essential takeaway is that hydrogen-fired power generation can be the more economical option when compared to lithium-ion batteries—even today, when the costs of hydrogen production, transmission, and storage are very high.—Drake Hernandez
California draws more than 20% of its electricity from solar and approximately 7% from wind, with more VRE coming online rapidly. This means its peaker plants already play a pivotal role, coming online each evening when the sun goes down or when events such as heat waves drive up electricity use for days at a time.
Selecting 2019 as their base study year, the team looked at the costs of running natural gas-fired peaker plants, which they defined as plants operating 15% of the year in response to gaps in intermittent renewable electricity. In addition, they determined the amount of carbon dioxide released by these plants and the expense of abating these emissions. Much of this information was publicly available.
Coming up with prices for replacing peaker plants with massive arrays of lithium-ion batteries was also relatively straightforward. Nailing down the costs of hydrogen-fired electricity generation, however, was challenging.
The team considered two different forms of hydrogen fuel to replace natural gas, one produced through electrolyzer facilities that convert water and electricity into hydrogen, and another that reforms natural gas, yielding hydrogen and carbon waste that can be captured to reduce emissions. They also ran the numbers on retrofitting natural gas plants to burn hydrogen as opposed to building entirely new facilities. Their model includes identification of likely locations throughout the state and expenses involved in construction of these facilities.
While certain technologies worked better in particular locations, we found that on average, reforming hydrogen rather than electrolytic hydrogen turned out to be the cheapest option for replacing peaker plants.—Emre Gençer
Gençer said it was kind of shocking to see that there was a place for hydrogen, because the overall price tag for converting a fossil-fuel based plant to one based on hydrogen is very high, and such conversions likely won’t take place until more sectors of the economy embrace hydrogen, whether as a fuel for transportation or for varied manufacturing and industrial purposes.
The researchers believe studies like theirs could help key energy stakeholders make better-informed decisions. To that end, they have integrated their analysis into SESAME, a lifecycle and techno-economic assessment tool for a range of energy systems that was developed by MIT researchers. Users can leverage this sophisticated modeling environment to compare costs of energy storage and emissions from different technologies, for instance, or to determine whether it is cost-efficient to replace a natural gas-powered plant with one powered by hydrogen.
Resources
Drake D. Hernandez, Emre Gençer (2021) “Techno-economic analysis of balancing California’s power system on a seasonal basis: Hydrogen vs. lithium-ion batteries,” Applied Energy, Volume 300 doi: 10.1016/j.apenergy.2021.117314
The critical variables here for hydrogen are the price of renewables, the price of natural gas, the price of electrolysers and the disparity in seasonal demand.
For areas other than California, such as Northern Europe, seasonal variability and the amount of energy required to cover it will be much larger, so the costs would be higher, increasing the differential to batteries.
The price of natural gas OTOH is considerably higher, so reducing the premium, balanced against higher renewable prices, for instance in the case of the UK the premium of off shore wind over Californian solar.
I can't access the paper so can't comment on the exact figures they use, but at:
https://www.energy-transitions.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/ETC-Global-Hydrogen-Report.pdf
We find on page 27:
' • Electrolyser costs, which in Exhibit 1.10 are assumed to be around $850/kW51, can be dramatically reduced as the industry achieves economy of scale and learning curve effects. Electrolyser costs of $300/kW are already available in China52, and reasonable estimates suggest that electrolysers could be widely available for $200/kW by 2030 and $100/kW by 2050.53'
A fall to $300KW means that (pg54):
' In the past, high electrolyser costs have made it important to run electrolysers at high capacity in order to reduce capital costs per unit of production, which implied reliance on more expensive electricity from the grid. But as electrolysers capital
costs fall drastically, high utilisation will no longer be crucial. As Exhibit 2.3 shows, once electrolyser costs fall below $300/kW, electricity cost becomes the almost sole driver of green production costs as long as utilisation rates are above around 2000 hours per annum. '
Batteries self discharge, at what rate depends on the type, so for instance the recently heavily promoted iron air batteries which are far cheaper than lithium are rated for days storage, not months, whilst once the hit of conversion to hydrogen is taken it can be stored indefinitely.
It is far lower cost to store hydrogen in salt caverns, depleted NG wells etc so the availability of such resources determines a lot of the cost with Europe and NA well placed and China in a poor position. (pg43) Storage as ammonia etc is also possible.
Some types of electrolyser don't ramp well, and so would be combined with batteries (pg 29) - alkaline and SOFC
Although my link does not mention them as they are an immature technology, high temperature PEM is likely to have much higher efficiencies than quoted for PEM which are well suited to coping with intermittency.
Views which seek to discount anything other than battery storage make no sense to me at all.
Both battery and chemical storage will be needed, melding their different characteristics.
It is in my view plain from the above discussion that for areas with wide seasonal variation and consequently the need for high volume storage, notably Northern Europe, not only is hydrogen storage a lot cheaper and more practical, but that advantage is going to increase dramatically with fast falling costs from those given.
For areas with very low seasonal variability including much of the developing world which is situated at low latitudes then battery storage might cover much of what they need.
Areas such as the North-East US with harsh winters, but OTOH a high summer load peak from air conditioning and readily available resources in both solar and off shore wind are interesting intermediate cases.
It seems to me that the best mix needs to be determined case by case in a normal engineering manner, not by rather obsessional edicts about ' the best storage option'
It depends on how much and for how long, and what local resources for both generation and storage are available.
I'll just add that I have not got access to the assumed price of green or blue hydrogen they are using, or the electrolyser costs or efficiencies.
Putting such data behind a paywall is a very unfortunate modern tendency, and greatly detracts from both the usefulness and credibility of reports.
However, pulling data from my links they might be using something like $875KW for electrolysers, which should fall to well under $300KW by 2030
For hydrogen prices this link:
https://www.sgh2energy.com/economics
Shows blue hydrogen at $7kg and green at $10-15kg in California at the moment.
If they have used those, it is pretty daft as that is low volume delivered to car filling stations.
However they are both pretty pricey at the moment, and my link shows costs likely to fall to under $2kg by 2030 for green hydrogen.
So it is safe to conclude in spite of inadequate data provided by the authors that cost falls by 2030 will be very substantial indeed.
