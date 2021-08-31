New California program awards 21 communities, tribes $20M to launch shared, zero-emission mobility projects

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
31 August 2021

Twenty-one California nonprofits, local governments, transit agencies, and Native American tribal governments in under-resourced communities have been awarded up to $1 million each by the new Clean Mobility Options Voucher Pilot Program (CMO) to develop and launch zero-emission mobility projects, such as bikesharing and ride-on-demand services, aimed at overcoming transportation challenges faced by residents in their communities.

The total amount of funds awarded for mobility projects is $20 million. The program awarded approximately $18 million to eligible under-resourced communities and set aside and awarded $2 million specifically to Native American tribal governments.

Funding will support projects such as: Innovative transit services such as on-demand shuttles and microtransit; Electric vehicle carsharing; Bikesharing and scooter-sharing; Carpooling and vanpooling; and Ride-on-demand services.

Funding for CMO is made possible by California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health. The response to the mobility project voucher application window shows there is strong demand for this funding. Twenty-one communities received funds in its inaugural year, however there were a total of 33 applicants requesting as much as $1 million each.

Projects were awarded across the state. In Northern California and in the Central Valley, funded projects are in Redding, Sacramento, Oakland, Richmond, Stockton, Fresno, and the city of Huron in Fresno County. In Southern California, projects are kicking off in Los Angeles, in the city of Rialto and elsewhere in San Bernardino County, in the community of Anza and the city of Riverside, in the cities of Chula Vista and National City in San Diego, and in Coachella, Calexico, and South El Monte.

Posted on 31 August 2021 in Market Background, Policy

