Allison Transmission and Hino Trucks partner on Class 6, 7 and 8 BEV trucks for production in 2023

Allison Transmission has been selected by Hino Trucks as its e-Axle development partner for Class 6, 7 and 8 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) trucks. The two companies have signed the framework behind a comprehensive strategic Joint Collaboration Agreement (JCA) that builds on the long-standing partnership Allison and Hino share in the conventional transmission space.

Through this agreement, Hino will integrate Allison’s eGen Power 100D e-Axle (earlier post) into their vehicles as the two companies collaborate to build out a differentiated product for end users, with start of low-volume production intended in early 2023.

Hino announced Project Z in October 2020 (earlier post) and has continued collaborating with Allison since then in designing BEV solutions tailored for the North America Medium and Heavy Duty commercial vehicle markets. As part of the work being undertaken with Hino and other development partner-customers, Allison announcedthe launch of a new e-Axle product that will be added to the eGen Power family—the eGen Power 100S (earlier post).

The eGen Power 100S incorporates several of the core components offered in the eGen Power 100D, and packages these proven elements into a lighter and more compact design best suited for class 6 and 7 vehicles, and in a tandem configuration for class 8 6x4 vehicles. Under the terms of the JCA, Hino will be the first global OEM to integrate the eGen Power 100S, ensuring a partnership in Class 6 through Class 8 vehicles.