Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Lightning eMotors enters electric school bus space, signs multiyear agreement with Collins Bus
Greenpower Motor Company unveils all-electric Type D school bus: the BEAST

Hexagon Purus and Ballard partnering on Class 6 & 7 fuel cell trucks

01 September 2021

Hexagon Purus and Ballard Power Systems are collaborating to produce Class 6 & 7 Fuel Cell Electric Trucks powered by Hexagon Purus’ turnkey electric drivetrain and hydrogen storage system solutions and Ballard’s fuel cell module. The companies introduced a Class 6 prototype at the ACT Expo in Long Beach.

HPUR_Ballard-2048x1536

This truck will provide a range of more than 400 miles and refueling times comparable to conventional trucks. It is a zero-emission solution for fleet owners with demanding operations, moving goods through the ‘middle miles,’ without the need to expand their fleet.

Ballard’s 8th generation of the fuel cell module, the FCmove, provides a zero-emissions electric power source, with the reliability of more than four decades of technology development and more than 50 million miles of on-the-road experience.

Hexagon Purus’ lightweight type 4 H2 storage systems, high energy density ProPack battery storage, and fully integrated electrified accessory systems deliver light, efficient and long range zero-emissions power for electrified commercial vehicles.

The truck will enter California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program (HVIP) eligible vehicle list in 2022. First fleet deployments will be in and around the Los Angeles Basin area.

Posted on 01 September 2021 in Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)