Hexagon Purus and Ballard partnering on Class 6 & 7 fuel cell trucks

Hexagon Purus and Ballard Power Systems are collaborating to produce Class 6 & 7 Fuel Cell Electric Trucks powered by Hexagon Purus’ turnkey electric drivetrain and hydrogen storage system solutions and Ballard’s fuel cell module. The companies introduced a Class 6 prototype at the ACT Expo in Long Beach.





This truck will provide a range of more than 400 miles and refueling times comparable to conventional trucks. It is a zero-emission solution for fleet owners with demanding operations, moving goods through the ‘middle miles,’ without the need to expand their fleet.

Ballard’s 8th generation of the fuel cell module, the FCmove, provides a zero-emissions electric power source, with the reliability of more than four decades of technology development and more than 50 million miles of on-the-road experience.

Hexagon Purus’ lightweight type 4 H 2 storage systems, high energy density ProPack battery storage, and fully integrated electrified accessory systems deliver light, efficient and long range zero-emissions power for electrified commercial vehicles.

The truck will enter California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program (HVIP) eligible vehicle list in 2022. First fleet deployments will be in and around the Los Angeles Basin area.