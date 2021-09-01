Electrify America and NFI Industries collaborate on US’ largest heavy-duty electric truck charging infrastructure project

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
01 September 2021

Electrify America and NFI Industries announced plans for the US’ single largest charging infrastructure project to support heavy-duty electric trucks, with 34 ultra-fast DC chargers slated for completion by December 2023. As the largest open DC fast charging network in the US, Electrify America was selected to deploy charging solutions including site configuration and energy management services.

NFI will deploy 60 battery-electric drayage trucks, becoming the first 100% zero-emission fleet operator and truck shop in California. The Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative, or “JETSI” project will help fund 50 of the trucks, with 10 additional Volvo VNR Electrics funded by Volvo Trucks North America and SWITCH-ON. (Earlier post.)

The charging infrastructure to support this fleet will be installed at NFI’s Ontario, Calif. facility and feature 150kW and 350 kW ultra-fast chargers. The chargers will serve NFI’s growing fleet of battery-electric freight trucks used for drayage at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, picking up containers from the ports and transporting them back to the Ontario facility.

To bolster resiliency, leverage renewable electricity, and reduce ongoing costs, multiple megawatts (MW) of distributed energy resources (DER) will be co-located with the charging infrastructure, including both solar photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage.

In addition to NFI and Electrify America’s investments, the electric truck charging infrastructure project is partially funded by a joint project between the California Air Resources Board, California Energy Commission, and the South Coast Air Quality Management District (the Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative, “JETSI” project) to advance electric fleet adoption.

Posted on 01 September 2021 in Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty, Infrastructure

