Hino Trucks reveals first XL8 fuel cell electric truck prototype

Hino Trucks revealed its first Class 8 Hino XL8 prototype powered by a hydrogen fuel cell electric drivetrain, at the 2021 ACT Expo in Long Beach, California. The truck combines a Toyota hydrogen fuel cell electric drive system in the XL Series chassis. (earlier post)





From our Project Z announcement last October [earlier post], we have received significant interest from customers, and now we have something tangible to show them in our prototype FCEV. —Bob Petz, Senior Vice President of Vehicle and Parts Sales, Hino Trucks

Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States.