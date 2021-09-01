Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Greenpower Motor Company unveils all-electric Type D school bus: the BEAST
BASF and Shanshan form battery materials joint venture in China

Hino Trucks reveals first XL8 fuel cell electric truck prototype

01 September 2021

Hino Trucks revealed its first Class 8 Hino XL8 prototype powered by a hydrogen fuel cell electric drivetrain, at the 2021 ACT Expo in Long Beach, California. The truck combines a Toyota hydrogen fuel cell electric drive system in the XL Series chassis. (earlier post)

E8E7E786-B727-49AC-B9FC-C3B8C93B1C59

From our Project Z announcement last October [earlier post], we have received significant interest from customers, and now we have something tangible to show them in our prototype FCEV.

—Bob Petz, Senior Vice President of Vehicle and Parts Sales, Hino Trucks

Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States.

Posted on 01 September 2021 in Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)