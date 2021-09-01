California JETSI to deploy 100 battery-electric regional haul and drayage trucks

The South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) is leading a landmark effort along with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the California Energy Commission (CEC) to deploy 100 battery-electric regional haul and drayage trucks across California. The battery-electric trucks will be deployed through a partnership with NFI Industries (NFI) and Schneider.

The project, known as Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative, or JETSI, is the largest commercial deployment of battery-electric trucks in North America to date.

This is the first battery-electric truck project jointly financed by CARB and the CEC, and the largest investment of its kind.

The project is poised to reduce five tons of pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NO x ) and particulate matter (PM) annually along Southern California’s I-710 corridor, as well as eliminate 8,247 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Connecting the San Pedro Bay Port complex to inland distribution centers and warehouses, the I-710 sees more than twice the average Los Angeles freeway truck traffic and accounts for 20% of all PM emissions in Southern California.

The JETSI project will inform large fleets on the capabilities of battery-electric trucks to ensure the emission reductions achieved are sustainable and improve the air quality for communities most impacted.

Project partners Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) and Volvo Trucks North America (Volvo Trucks) will produce and deliver the Class 8 battery-electric trucks (BETs) for deployment in Schneider and NFI’s Southern California fleet operations.

Operating almost exclusively in disadvantaged communities, the zero-emission trucks will replace the equivalent of more than 690,000 diesel-gallons annually while helping to accelerate commercialization of heavy-duty battery-electric vehicles across the market.

DTNA will deliver 80 battery-electric Freightliner eCascadias, the company’s first all-electric commercial Class 8 truck, to both Schneider (50 trucks) and NFI (30 trucks). Schneider will deploy the 50 eCascadias within its intermodal operations in Southern California.

Volvo Trucks will deliver another 20 VNR Electric trucks, an all-electric Class 8 model that the company commercialized in late 2020, to NFI. With the deployment of a combined 50 BETs at its Ontario facility, NFI will operate the first 100% zero-emission freight logistics fleet in California.

Through the JETSI project, NFI and Schneider will collectively install significant charging infrastructure (50 chargers total), warehouse upgrades, on-site energy storage and rooftop solar, resulting in more than $16.8 million of regional economic activity from associated construction costs.

More than 20 project partners representing charging equipment manufacturers, infrastructure providers, nonprofit organizations, technology suppliers and more will collaborate on the eight-year project to ensure all aspects of fleet electrification are considered.

The project was funded with $26.98 million from CARB’s California Climate Investments Initiative and the CEC’s Clean Transportation Program, $5.43 million from South Coast AQMD, as well as $41.37 million in funding from project partners.

JETSI represents an industry-wide collaboration among more than 20 public and private stakeholders. The project was assembled and will be led by South Coast Air Quality Management District along with support from the California Air Resources Board, California Energy Commission, the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee (MSRC), Schneider, NFI Industries, Daimler Trucks North America, and Volvo Trucks North America.

Partners including Green Paradigm Consulting, Power Electronics, Electrify Commercial, Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), Coalition for Clean Air, CALSTART, Electric Power Research Institute, Ricardo Strategic Consulting, Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator, Black & Veatch, and University of California, Riverside. The Port of Long Beach, Port of Los Angeles, and Southern California Edison will also be contributing to the project.