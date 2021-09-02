Dana launches Zero-8 e-Axles for Class 7 and 8 Vehicles, begins production of Zero-6 e-Axle for FCCC electric delivery van

Dana Incorporated is expanding its Spicer Electrified e-Powertrain offerings to include a family of single and tandem e-Axles designed for a wide variety of Class 7 and 8 applications. The Spicer Electrified Zero-8 e-Axles complement Dana’s established heavy-duty electric-vehicle (EV) e-Propulsion systems, which are currently powering thousands of vehicles around the world.





Zero-8 e-Axles

The Zero-8 e-Axles leverage Dana’s most robust and efficient drive axle technology, and are engineered for demanding, over-the-road applications. The new e-Axle portfolio supports Dana’s approach to meet the diverse landscape of Class 7 and 8 EV architectures with multi-faceted electric powertrain solutions, including systems for direct drive and now 4x2, 6x2, and 6x4 multi-speed e-Axle systems.

The new e-Axles are designed to integrate easily into most existing chassis. The platform utilizes Dana’s vertically integrated and long-standing technologies, including Dana TM4 motors and inverters, Spicer high-efficiency axle gearing, Graziano synchronizers, transmission controllers, system software, and shift system and controls.

The 4x2, 6x2, and 6x4 configurations are compatible with drum or disc brakes, and are available as completely integrated fully dressed assemblies. The e-Axles range from 52,000 N·m to 69,000 N·m of nominal output torque, and support gross axle weight ratings (GAWR) from 21,000 to 30,000 pounds for single e-Axle configurations, and 40,000 to 52,000 pounds for tandem e-Axle propulsion.

Additional distinct features of the system are its modular motor design that provides easy accessibility for servicing and maintenance, and a motor interchange capability for increased ease of scalability in the Class 7 and 8 application range, further accommodating customers’ electrified platforms.

With global production strategies underway, Dana has commitments from global OEM customers with deliveries beginning in late 2023.

e-Axle production for Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation electric delivery vehicle. Dana Incorporated will begin production of its eS9000r e-Axle—the first in a line of Spicer Electrified Zero-6 e-Axles—to support the market launch of the Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) all-electric MT50e medium-duty last-mile delivery vehicle.

Designed with a custom Spicer S130 rear drive axle, the propulsion system for the MT50e application is engineered as a fully integrated e-Axle, including a gearbox and motor, providing up to 240 kW of power to support the vehicle’s driving range of up to 170 miles.

The Zero-6 e-Axles efficiently integrate into the all-electric FCCC MT50e chassis, streamlining the e-Propulsion system that is designed with full-charge capability in about three hours using DC fast charging. Also included in the design of the e- Axle is Dana’s patented, electronically controlled parking pawl system.