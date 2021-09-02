ExxonMobil introduces EMRD renewable diesel process technology to enable high yields from bio-feedstocks

ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC has introduced ExxonMobil Renewable Diesel process technology (EMRD) to help meet the evolving needs for mobility, while utilizing renewable feedstock. This new process technology converts feedstocks including, but not limited to, vegetable oils, unconverted cooking oil and animal fats, into renewable diesel.

One challenge when converting vegetable oils and fats into renewables diesel is the high cloud point of n-paraffins, making selection of the right process technology and dewaxing catalyst critical for meeting diesel cold flow specifications.

The EMRD process is a two-stage process in which hydrotreating and dewaxing are controlled separately. ExxonMobil offers EMRD, a proprietary process technology, and BIDW, a proprietary bio-dewaxing catalyst, to produce renewable diesel from bio-feedstocks. When combined they offer a range of benefits that can help refiners enhance renewable diesel production, while helping to meet stringent seasonal product specifications.





Benefits include:

Two-stage process has a higher diesel yield versus a single stage process.

BIDW dewaxing catalyst has exceptional ability at deep delta cloud to retain diesel product and avoid cracking.

A separate hydrotreating step enables better control, optimization, and flexibility compared to a single stage process, with the ability to remove contaminants before the dewaxing catalyst.

BIDW dewaxing catalyst has a high selectivity to isomerization, which consumes less H 2 than cracking.

Additionally, the EMRD process provides the potential to produce jet fuel as a secondary product with added fractionation.

The EMRD process is an integrated solution that leverages ExxonMobil’s Bio-Isomerization Dewaxing (BIDW) catalyst. This provides refiners and biofuel producers with powerful dewaxing in both winter and summer modes. Improved yields were demonstrated during testing of BIDW catalyst versus other internally formulated zeolite-based alternatives.

Due to significant interest in producing renewable jet fuel as a primary product, ExxonMobil is also developing advanced catalyst and process technology solutions that will offer EMRD process licensees flexibility to tailor the amount of jet fuel versus diesel produced.