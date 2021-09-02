DOE launches Hydrogen Shot Fellowship

The US Department of Energy (DOE) Energy recently announced the Energy Earthshots Initiative aimed at accelerating breakthroughs of more abundant, affordable, and reliable clean energy solutions within the decade. The first Energy Earthshot, launched 7 June—Hydrogen Shot—seeks to reduce the cost of clean hydrogen by 80% to $1 per 1 kilogram in 1 decade (“1-1-1”). (Earlier post.)

Achieving the Hydrogen Shot’s $1/kg cost goal will enable new markets for hydrogen, including energy storage, steel manufacturing, clean ammonia, and heavy-duty trucks.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is now launching the Hydrogen Shot Fellowship to recruit diverse talent who can contribute to make Hydrogen Shot a reality.

Funded through DOE's Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO), Hydrogen Shot Fellows will engage in Hydrogen Shot related work from one or more HFTO technical programs, including Hydrogen Technologies, Fuel Cell Technologies, Technology Acceleration, and Systems Analysis, as well as other functional areas including communications, workforce development, and stakeholder engagement and inclusion.

HFTO plans to bring in 1-2 Hydrogen Shot Fellows per fiscal year, depending on needs and funding available from individual HFTO programs or functional areas.