DOE launches Hydrogen Shot Fellowship
02 September 2021
The US Department of Energy (DOE) Energy recently announced the Energy Earthshots Initiative aimed at accelerating breakthroughs of more abundant, affordable, and reliable clean energy solutions within the decade. The first Energy Earthshot, launched 7 June—Hydrogen Shot—seeks to reduce the cost of clean hydrogen by 80% to $1 per 1 kilogram in 1 decade (“1-1-1”). (Earlier post.)
Achieving the Hydrogen Shot’s $1/kg cost goal will enable new markets for hydrogen, including energy storage, steel manufacturing, clean ammonia, and heavy-duty trucks.
The US Department of Energy (DOE) is now launching the Hydrogen Shot Fellowship to recruit diverse talent who can contribute to make Hydrogen Shot a reality.
Funded through DOE's Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO), Hydrogen Shot Fellows will engage in Hydrogen Shot related work from one or more HFTO technical programs, including Hydrogen Technologies, Fuel Cell Technologies, Technology Acceleration, and Systems Analysis, as well as other functional areas including communications, workforce development, and stakeholder engagement and inclusion.
HFTO plans to bring in 1-2 Hydrogen Shot Fellows per fiscal year, depending on needs and funding available from individual HFTO programs or functional areas.
HFTO’s Hydrogen Technologies Program is looking for a Hydrogen Shot Fellow to focus on clean hydrogen production and infrastructure research and development, including electrolysis and water splitting technologies. Key areas of RDD&D within the Hydrogen Production sub-Program include: electrolysis, solar thermochemical, photoelectrochemical, and biological processes. Key areas of RDD&D within the Infrastructure sub-Program include: materials compatibility, liquefaction, pipelines, tube trailers, materials based storage, and technologies used at hydrogen fueling stations, such as compressors, storage vessels, dispensers, and cryopumps. Specifically, candidates with experience in electrolysis for hydrogen production are of interest as low-cost hydrogen from electrolysis will be key to meeting the Hydrogen Shot Goal of $1/kg in one decade.
HFTO’s Fuel Cell Technologies Program is looking for a Hydrogen Shot Fellow to focus on reversible fuel cells (RFCs) for power generation and energy storage applications, as well as polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells (PEMFCs) for medium and heavy-duty transportation applications. Specifically, candidates with experience in fuel cell materials, components, stacks, and systems are of interest.
HFTO’s Systems Analysis (SA) Program is looking for a Hydrogen Shot Fellow to engage in critical review of analyses, stakeholder engagement to inform analysis priorities, briefing materials, and coordination of analysis efforts across HFTO and with other DOE Offices. SA funds cross-cutting analysis that informs RDD&D priorities by characterizing the value proposition of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies in emerging applications (e.g., steelmaking, chemicals, energy storage, and heavy-duty transportation), life cycle emissions as well as technical and cost barriers to market adoption.
