SABIC launches recycled automotive grades under TRUCIRCLE portfolio of circular solutions

SABIC introduced the company’s first automotive grades containing mechanically recycled content within the company’s TRUCIRCLE portfolio of circular solutions and services. The new resins are SABIC T2E-3320EH PP compound, a high-flow, low-emission, talc-filled polypropylene (PP); XENOY T2NX2500UV resin, an unfilled, UV-stabilized blend of polycarbonate (PC) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET); and XENOY T2NX5230 resin, a mineral-filled PC/PET blend.

All three materials contain up to 29% recycled content and offer excellent performance similar to that of the incumbent virgin resins, giving automotive customers new options that can help them address their sustainability goals.

The new TRUCIRCLE materials support the automotive industry’s sustainability initiatives by providing an opportunity to extend the life of plastic waste and helping to increase value from post-consumer products. These new products are the first of many SABIC resins to be introduced with mechanically recycled content for potential use in interior and exterior automotive applications. They also may complement other types of sustainable materials, such as certified renewable products from bio-based content, which we are also developing. It’s all part of SABIC’s strategy to accelerate towards a true circular economy. —Abdullah Al-Otaibi, general manager, ETP & Market Solutions, SABIC





SABIC’s complete TRUCIRCLE offering comprises design for recyclability services, mechanically recycled materials, certified circular products from chemical recycling of used plastics and certified renewable polymers from bio-based feedstock.

SABIC is launching these three grades to support various new automotive applications.