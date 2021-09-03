PNNL team develops new low-cost method to convert captured CO2 to methane

Researchers at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have developed a new method to convert captured CO 2 into methane, the primary component of natural gas. By using a water-lean post-combustion capture solvent, (N-(2-ethoxyethyl)-3-morpholinopropan-1-amine) (2-EEMPA), they achieved a greater than 90% conversion of captured CO 2 to hydrocarbons—mostly methane—in the presence of a heterogenous Ru catalyst under relatively mild reaction conditions (170 °C and <15 bar H 2 pressure).

Technoeconomic analyses (TEA) showed that the proposed integrated process can potentially improve the thermal efficiency by 5% and reduce the total capital investment and minimum synthetic natural gas (SNG) selling price by 32% and 12% respectively compared to conventional Sabatier process, highlighting the energetic and economic benefits of integrated capture and conversion. A paper on the work is published in ChemSusChem.

Methane derived from CO 2 and renewable H 2 sources is an attractive fuel, and it has great potential as a renewable hydrogen carrier as an environmentally responsible carbon capture and utilization approach. —Heldebrant et al.

Earlier this year, PNNL researchers revealed that using EEMPA in power plants could slash the price of carbon capture to 19% lower than standard industry costs—the lowest documented price of carbon capture.

Different methods for converting CO 2 into methane have long been known. However, most processes rely on high temperatures and are often too expensive for widespread commercial use.

In addition to geologic production, methane can be produced from renewable or recycled CO 2 sources, and can be used as fuel itself or as an H 2 energy carrier. Though it is a greenhouse gas and requires careful supply chain management, methane has many applications, ranging from household use to industrial processes, said co-author and PNNL chemist Jotheeswari Kothandaraman.

To explore the use of EEMPA in converting CO 2 to methane, Kothandaraman and her fellow authors studied the reaction’s molecular underpinnings, then assessed the cost of running the process at scale in a 550-megawatt power plant.

Conventionally, plant operators can capture CO 2 by using special solvents that douse flue gas before it’s emitted from plant chimneys. But these traditional solvents have relatively high water content, making methane conversion difficult.

Using EEMPA instead reduces the energy needed to fuel such a reaction. The savings stem partly from EEMPA’s ability to make CO 2 dissolve more easily, which means less pressure is needed to run the conversion.

The authors’ assessment identified further cost savings, in that CO 2 captured by EEMPA can be converted to methane on site. Traditionally, CO 2 is stripped from water-rich solvents and sent off site to be converted or stored underground. Under the new method, captured CO 2 can be mixed with renewable hydrogen and a catalyst in a simple chamber, then heated to half the pressure used in conventional methods to make methane.

The reaction is efficient, the authors said, and EEMPA captures more than 95 percent of CO 2 emitted in flue gas. The new process gives off excess heat, too, providing steam for power generation.

Resources