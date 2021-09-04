BYD unveils two electric trucks

BYD unveiled two battery-electric heavy-duty trucks, the Gen3 8TT and 6F. Unveiled at the ACT Expo in Long Beach, Calif., the Gen 3 8TT and 6F feature cabs styled by Wolfgang Josef Egger, the former Audi chief designer.





The stylish cabs offer improved aerodynamics and energy efficiency. The truck come standard with Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), making driving easier and safer.

The trucks are equipped with an Electronic Parking Brake system, offer keyless entry and push to start functions, and have up to 185kW CCS1 charging capability. The extended range (ER) version of the 8TT and 6F offer a range of up to 200 miles on a charge.

Gen 3 8TT Tandem Axle is a versatile vehicle, capable of performing drayage, regional haul, and distribution work. With a GVWR of 105,000 lbs, the truck delivers 360 kW (483 hp) with 2,400 N·m (1,770 lb-ft) of torque. Battery capacity is 422 kWh (ER 563 kWh).

The 6F can perform regional haul and distribution work. It can also be equipped with a body for refuse collection. With a GVWR of 26,000 lbs, the truck produces 250 kW (335 hp) and 1,800 N·m (1,328 lb-ft) of torque. Battery capacity is 281 kWh (ER 343 kWh).

Both trucks use BYD’s lithium iron phosphate batteries.

BYD leads in battery-electric truck deployments with more than 8,000 trucks in service around the world and more than 200 in service across the United States.