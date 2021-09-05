CNPC’s first hydrogen station in Beijing in operation

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
05 September 2021

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) recently put its first hydrogen station in Beijing into operation. Jointly built by CNPC and Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. (Foton), the hydrogen station covers an area of about 1,700 square meters in Changping District. With a daily refueling capacity of 600 kg, it can serve 50-60 hydrogen fuel cell buses per day.

Early in February, CNPC had put into operation its first hydrogen station for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Chongli District, Zhangjiakou City, refueling more than 470 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles during the Winter Olympics test events.

CNPC’s hydrogen stations now in operation mainly serve hydrogen fuel cell buses and trucks that dedicated for the 2022 Winter Olympics, and also serve as an important window showcasing the image of a “Green Winter Olympics” to the world.

As the first batch of pilot projects of CNPC in the new energy field, the hydrogen stations in operation lay a foundation for the company’s future extensive deployment of hydrogen stations and the construction of hybrid stations of oil, gas, electricity, and hydrogen.

CNPC) is an integrated international energy company. Based in China, it has oil and gas assets and interests in more than 30 countries in Africa, Central Asia-Russia, America, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and other regions.

CNPC is China’s largest oil and gas producer and supplier, as well as one of the world’s major oilfield service providers and a globally reputed contractor in engineering construction, with businesses covering petroleum exploration & production, natural gas & pipelines, refining & marketing, oilfield services, engineering construction, petroleum equipment manufacturing and new energy development, as well as capital management, finance and insurance services.

In China, CNPC has 22,62 service stations.

Posted on 05 September 2021 in China, Hydrogen, Infrastructure | | Comments (0)

