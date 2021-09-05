CNPC’s first hydrogen station in Beijing in operation

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) recently put its first hydrogen station in Beijing into operation. Jointly built by CNPC and Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. (Foton), the hydrogen station covers an area of about 1,700 square meters in Changping District. With a daily refueling capacity of 600 kg, it can serve 50-60 hydrogen fuel cell buses per day.





Early in February, CNPC had put into operation its first hydrogen station for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Chongli District, Zhangjiakou City, refueling more than 470 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles during the Winter Olympics test events.

CNPC’s hydrogen stations now in operation mainly serve hydrogen fuel cell buses and trucks that dedicated for the 2022 Winter Olympics, and also serve as an important window showcasing the image of a “Green Winter Olympics” to the world.

As the first batch of pilot projects of CNPC in the new energy field, the hydrogen stations in operation lay a foundation for the company’s future extensive deployment of hydrogen stations and the construction of hybrid stations of oil, gas, electricity, and hydrogen.

In China, CNPC has 22,62 service stations.