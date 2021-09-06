Mercedes brings five new EVs to IAA Mobility

Mercedes is coming to IAA Mobility with five new EVs: the Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS, the new EQB, the new EQE, the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+, and the Concept EQG.





Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS. With the Concept EQS, Mercedes-Maybach is providing a clear preview of the first fully electric series-production model for the luxury brand. The SUV concept vehicle is based on the modular architecture for luxury- and executive-class electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz and takes the exclusivity of Maybach into a locally emission-free future.

A further all-electric model is also set to appear on this basis, the EQS SUV, which will go into series production in 2022, even before the Maybach. According to WLTP, ranges of around 600 kilometers (373 miles) are planned for the Mercedes EQS SUV architecture.





The EQB. After the EQA, the EQB is the second all-electric compact car from Mercedes-EQ. It will be the first purely electrically powered production vehicle from the Kecskemét plant in Hungary. The vehicles for China are produced in Beijing.

The EQB offers five seats as standard and is optionally available as a seven-seater. The two seats in the third row can be used by people up to 1.65 meters tall (5' 5"), and child seats can also be fitted there.

The range initially includes the EQB 300 4MATIC (combined electrical consumption NEDC: 16.2 kWh/100 km) with 168 kW and the EQB 350 4MATIC (combined electrical consumption NEDC: 16.2 kWh/100 km) with 215 kW. A front-wheel drive model will follow. A long-range version is also planned.

An asynchronous motor is used at the front axle. The electric motor, a fixed-ratio transmission with differential, the cooling system and the power electronics form a highly integrated, very compact unit—the electric powertrain (eATS).

In addition, the EQB 300 4MATIC and EQB 350 4MATIC also have an eATS on the rear axle with a newly developed permanently excited synchronous motor. In a permanently excited synchronous motor, the rotor of the AC motor is fitted with permanent magnets. The magnets—and thus the rotor—follow the rotating alternating current field in the stator windings. The engine is referred to as synchronous because the rotor turns at the same rate as the magnetic field of the stator. The frequency is adapted to the speed demanded by the driver in the frequency inverters of the power electronics. The advantages of this design include high power density, high efficiency and high output consistency.

In the 4MATIC versions, the power demand between the front and rear axles is intelligently regulated 100 times per second, depending on the driving situation. The Mercedes-EQ philosophy is to optimize consumption by using the rear electric motor as often as possible, while the asynchronous motor at the front axle generates only minimal drag losses in partial-load operation.

The EQB is fitted with a lithium-ion battery with a high energy density. It has a maximum voltage of 420 V and, with a nominal capacity of around 190 Ah, has a usable energy content of 66.5 kWh. Range (WLTP) is 419 km (260 miles).

The battery is made up of five modules and is located underneath the passenger compartment in the middle of the vehicle. An aluminum housing as well as the body structure of the vehicle itself protect the component from potentially touching the ground and against loose chippings. The battery housing is part of the vehicle structure and thus an integral part of the crash concept.

The battery is part of the intelligent thermal management system of the EQB. To ensure that it is always kept within the optimum temperature range, it can be cooled or heated as required via a coolant-fed plate underneath the battery.

If Navigation with Electric Intelligence is activated, the battery may also be pre-heated or cooled while driving in order to ensure that it is within the ideal temperature window for a rapid charging station. On the other hand, if the battery is cold when the car reaches the rapid charging station, a considerable proportion of the charging capacity will initially be used simply to warm it up. The net effect is to optimize the charging time.

The EQB can be charged at up to 11 kW with alternating current (AC) using the onboard charger. The charging time required for a full charge depends on the available infrastructure and the country-specific vehicle equipment. Charging at a Mercedes-Benz Wallbox is considerably faster than at a domestic power socket.

Depending on the SoC (State of Charge) and the temperature of the high-voltage battery, the EQB charges at a fast charging station with a maximum power of up to 100 kW. The charging time is then 32 minutes from 10-80% SoC. For AC and DC charging, the EQB is equipped as standard in Europe and the USA with a CCS (Combined Charging Systems) connector in the right-hand side panel.





The EQE. Just a few months after the launch of the EQS (earlier post), Mercedes-EQ is presenting the next model based on the electric architecture developed specifically for electric vehicles, the new EQE. The sporty business sedan offers all the essential functions of the EQS in a slightly more compact format.

At market launch, the model range initially comprises two variants: the EQE 350 (power consumption acc. to WLTP: 19.3-15.7 kWh/100 km) with 215 kW, as well as another model. Performance variants with around 500 kW are being planned. Range (WLTP) is 545-660 km (339-410 miles).

Production of the EQE takes place at two locations of the Mercedes-Benz Cars global production network: at the German Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen for the global market and at the German-Chinese joint venture BBAC in Beijing for the local market.

All EQE models have an electric drivetrain (eATS) on the rear axle. The later versions with 4MATIC are also equipped with an eATS at the front axle. The electric motors are permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM). The motor on the rear axle is particularly powerful due to its six-phase design: it has two windings with three phases each.

In the EQE, the lithium-ion battery consists of ten modules and has a usable energy content of 90 kWh. The battery management software, developed in-house, allows updates over the air (OTA). In this way, the energy management of the EQE remains up-to-date throughout the life cycle.

In the battery, the optimized active material consists of nickel, cobalt and manganese in a ratio of 8:1:1. This reduces the cobalt content to less than 10%. The continuous optimization of recyclability is part of Mercedes-Benz’s holistic battery strategy.

EQE’s drive includes a sophisticated thermal concept and several variants of energy recovery by means of recuperation. In this process, the high-voltage battery is charged by converting the mechanical rotary motion into electrical energy during overrun or braking mode. The driver can manually select the deceleration in three stages (D+, D, D-) as well as the gliding function via shift paddles behind the steering wheel; DAuto is also available.

ECO Assist also offers situation-optimized recuperation. If possible, recuperative deceleration is also used for vehicles detected ahead. This even occurs until they come to a standstill, for example at traffic lights.

Navigation with Electric Intelligence plans the fastest and most convenient route, including charging stops, based on numerous factors and reacts dynamically to traffic jams or a change in driving style, for example. This includes a visualization in the MBUX infotainment system as to whether the available battery capacity is sufficient to return to the starting point without charging.





EQS 53 4MATIC+. The first battery-electric AMG production model (WLTP power consumption: 23.9-21.5 kWh/100 km) is based on the Mercedes EQ architecture for luxury and executive-class vehicles. The luxury sedan with an output of up to 560 kW has been newly developed or refined in Affalterbach in all performance-related areas.

At the heart of the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is its performance-oriented drive concept with two motors. The electric powertrain with one motor each at the front and rear axles has fully-variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. The basic version achieves a maximum total output of 484 kW (658 hp), with a maximum motor torque of 950 N·m. With the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package, which is available as an option, the maximum output increases to up to 560 kW (761 hp) in RACE START mode with boost function. The maximum motor torque is then up to 1,020 N·m.

In this case the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds with a battery charge level of at least 80%. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h (155 mph) with the optional package. In the basic version the AMG EQS accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds (minimum 80% battery charge). Its maximum speed is limited to 220 km/h (137 mph).

The AMG-specific electric motors at the front and rear axles are permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM). The Mercedes-AMG electric motors are characterized by a balance of enhanced power, efficiency and noise comfort. Among other things, this is ensured by new windings, stronger currents and new actuation via inverters with specially developed software. This allows higher rotational speeds and thus more power, seen especially in acceleration and top speed.

The electric motor at the rear axle of the EQS 53 4MATIC+ uses the six-phase design based on two windings with three phases each. The stators with move-in winding ensure a particularly powerful magnetic field.

Added to this is the highly resilient thermal concept, which allows repeated acceleration maneuvers with consistently high performance. The centerpiece of the design is the water lance in the shaft of the rotor, which cools it. Other AMG-specific cooling elements in the cooling circuit are special ribs on the stator and the needle-shaped pin-fin structure on the inverter, which is made of high-performance ceramics.

In addition, there is the additional transmission oil cooler which also increases efficiency during cold driving, as it warms the transmission oil as needed.

The recuperation output is up to 300 kW. The driver can adjust the level of recuperation in three stages via switches on the steering wheel, and receive situation-related support from the ECO Assistant. Combined braking can take place until standstill. With the help of the optional DRIVE PILOT, deceleration is automatic in response to detected vehicles ahead until they come to a standstill, for example at traffic lights.

The new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is equipped with a 400-volt battery using the optimized active material with nickel, cobalt and manganese in a ratio of 8:1:1.

The high-voltage battery has a usable energy content of 107.8 kWh. Range (WLTP) is 526-580 km (327-360- miles. One special technical feature is the AMG‑specific wiring, which is adapted to the high performance capacity. The battery management system is also configured specifically for AMG.

In the Sport and Sport+ driving modes the focus is on performance, in Comfort mode on operating range. The new generation of batteries is characterized by a significantly higher energy density compared to previous developments. It also has a higher charging capacity. Another new feature is the possibility to install updates for the battery management system over the air.

Another advantage of the new battery generation is the significantly shorter charging times. As with the sister model from Mercedes-EQ, the battery can be charged with up to 200 kW at quick-charging stations with direct current.

Like the EQS from Mercedes-EQ, the EQS 53 4MATIC+ from Mercedes-AMG achieves a drag coefficient from 0.23.





Concept EQG. The Concept EQG previews the all-electric version of the legendary all-terrain model series. Visually, the concept car combines the look of the G-Class with selected design elements typical of all-electric models from Mercedes as contrasting highlights.

The EQG is also based on the robust ladder frame. The chassis design remains extremely off-road capable, as is typical of the G-Class: with independent suspension on the front axle and a rigid axle at the rear, newly developed for the integration of the electric drive.

With four electric motors close to the wheels and individually controllable, the vehicle will offer unique driving characteristics both on- and off-road. As with any real 4x4, the Concept EQG’s off-road reduction can be activated via a shiftable 2-speed gearbox in order to meet the high G-specific off-road requirements.

Equipped in this way, the fully electrically powered version of the G-Class will face the test track on the 1445-meter Schöckl mountain in Graz at the end of its development into a series model. With gradients of up to 60 degrees, the 5.6-kilometer route is regarded in the international off-road scene as one of the great challenges. After successfully conquering it, the electric G will earn the “Schöckl-proved” quality certificate that is obligatory for the 463 series.

The batteries integrated into the ladder frame ensure a low center of gravity. Since the electric motors provide their maximum torque practically with the first revolution, an all-electric off-road vehicle like the Concept EQG and the later production model boast enormous pulling power and controllability – which also proves to be an advantage on steep slopes and deep terrain.