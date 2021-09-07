ABB signs memorandum with Stäubli to develop solutions for the transition to all-electric mines

ABB has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Stäubli Electrical Connectors to collaborate in bringing solutions to market to reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with heavy machinery in mining.

Stäubli, a leading manufacturer of connector solutions, and global technology company ABB, will explore the development of electrification solutions that will meet the demands of industrial applications. These include high power requirements, automated and safe operations, adaptation to harsh environmental conditions and meeting approved standards. The focus will be on mine infrastructure solutions for battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Mining and heavy industry customers seeking to decarbonize their operations are looking for innovative solutions to support the electrification of their fleets. These solutions are needed to facilitate the transition to net zero emission transport and to fast-track the development of new emissions-reducing systems. The goal is for electrification and automation of the whole mining operation. —Max Luedtke, ABB’s Global Head of Mining

Separately, in August, Nordic Iron Ore appointed ABB to scope process control and management systems for a future-proof and fully-digitalized mining operation at the Blötberget iron ore mine.

ABB has provided mine design consultancy and recommended scope of supply for the opening of the former Blötberget mine near Ludvika in the Dalarna region of Sweden. The mine, which has been closed since 1979, is being redeveloped by mining company Nordic Iron Ore and is transitioning from study phase towards construction.

ABB’s recommendation addresses automation, digitalization and electrification for long-term, safe, sustainable and efficient mining operations at the site.

ABB is celebrating 130 years of experience in the mining industry in 2021. The company delivers complete electrification, automation and digital solutions, industry-specific products and lifecycle services across every stage of the mining cycle. ABB’s digital applications draw on advanced libraries and software solutions to reduce process complexity and can integrate with existing equipment and technology. ABB Ability MineOptimize is a digitalized portfolio of connected solutions that is already improving the energy efficiency as well as productivity and optimization of CAPEX and OPEX of open pit and underground mines worldwide.