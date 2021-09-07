Bosch is generating sales of more than €1 billion with electromobility

In electromobility, Bosch is growing twice as fast as the market, and will generate more than €1 billion euros in sales this year. Bosch offers a wide range of options here: from e-bikes to construction machinery, and from silicon carbide chips to pre-integrated e-axle modules.

This business is continuing to gain speed: by 2025, Bosch expects salesto grow five-fold.

These growth areas also include automated driving. Driver assistance is the basis for all the levels of automated driving. At 40%, the market leader Bosch is growing faster than the market in this field as well. The company’s healthy position in the areas of electromobility and automated driving is helping it to successfully hold its own in a market environment marked by the Covid crisis, chip shortages, and the even faster transformation of the mobility sphere.

The sales revenue of its Mobility Solutions business sector will grow 10 percent this year.

With upfront investments totaling €5 billion so far, and the most efficient electrical powertrain solutions in the market, the company is helping it to a breakthrough. This year alone, upfront investments will come to another €700 million.

Bosch is continuing to pursue a technology-neutral approach, offering climate-friendly solutions worldwide for all types of mobility, in line with the requirements of national policy. Bosch is investing not only in battery-electric powertrains, but in fuel-cell powertrains as well, and is involved in customer projects in China, the United States, and Europe. The first trucks featuring Bosch technology are already on the road in China.