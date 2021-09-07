Hyundai outlines broad hydrogen strategy; focus on commercial vehicles; cost parity with BEVs by 2030

In an online event from Seoul, Hyundai Motor Group presented plans to popularize hydrogen by 2040 through the introduction of new technologies and mobility solutions in transportation and other industrial sectors.

The Group said it will electrify all new commercial vehicle models—featuring fuel cell electric or battery electric powertrains, as well as the application of fuel cell systems—by 2028. This central target to apply its commercial vehicle lineup fully with fuel cells by 2028 will make it the first global automaker to realize such ambitions for commercial vehicle transportation, the Group said.

The vision for Hyundai Motor Group is that by 2040 hydrogen energy will be used not only for transportation but will also be applied to wider areas of industries and sectors. The Group aims to make hydrogen energy available to “Everyone, Everything and Everywhere”.

The Group has already started mass-producing an improved version of the current XCIENT Fuel Cell heavy-duty truck. It is also developing a tractor based on the XCIENT Fuel Cell that will be released in 2023. The Group also unveiled the “Trailer Drone” concept, a hydrogen-powered container transportation system capable of operating fully autonomously, with a double e-Bogie configuration.

The Group will also develop a 5- to 7-meter fuel cell PBV (Purpose Built Vehicle) to target the global light commercial vehicle market projected for seven million unit sales per year by 2030. This will be in part undertaken by an expansion in its business capabilities and applying autonomous driving and robotics to the commercial vehicle sector.

Next-generation fuel cell systems. The Group plans to introduce a new generation fuel cell system in 2023 that realizes a reduced price and volume with significantly improved durability and output. Through ongoing R&D gains, engineering teams for the Group have been able to reduce fuel cell costs significantly over the last 20 years. By ensuring price competitiveness, the Group’s goal is to achieve a fuel cell vehicle price point comparable to a battery electric vehicle by 2030.

Currently in development, the third-generation fuel cell stack will succeed NEXO’s current stack. The Group showcased two power versions of the third-generation fuel cell stack: 100 kW and 200 kW.





The 100 kW stack has reduced in size by 30%, making it easier to apply to different vehicle types and applications. The 200 kW version has been designed for commercial vehicle applications and is similar in size to the current NEXO system, but the power output has doubled.

For the second-generation fuel cell stack launched in 2018, the company achieved 5,000 hours and 160,000 kilometers of usage, which is similar to the warranty of an ICE vehicle. For the third-generation fuel cell development, the goal is to improve durability by 50-100%. High durability stacks for commercial vehicles will achieve 500,000 kilometers of drive range.

Furthermore, the price of the third-generation fuel cell stack will be reduced significantly—with projections being upwards of more than 50%—which will be the key factor to achieving cost parity of FCEVs with BEVs by 2030.

With flexibility and modularity at its core, the third-generation system can also be applied in various application forms. A new Power Unit Module can offer a range of outputs from 500 kW to 1 MW by stacking 100 kW modular units—suited for use as an emergency power system for large ships or IT companies.

The Group also revealed an innovative fuel cell Full-Flat System that lowers stack height to 25cm, allowing it to be used for various applications such as PBVs, MPVs, buses and trams by mounting the system to either the upper or lower body of the vehicle.

Concept applications. The Group also presented a number of application concepts for hydrogen fuel cells and the supporting refueling infrastructure, including: