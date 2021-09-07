Volkswagen presents compact crossover electric concept: ID.LIFE

At the International Motor Show IAA MOBILITY 2021 in Munich, Volkswagen is presenting the ID.LIFE, a compact crossover electric concept car previewing a new ID. family model in the small car segment from 2025 onwards.





The vision of a fully electric small car for the urban environment centers around people and communal experiences. The concept car combines sustainability and digitalization with extremely flexible usage: the ID. LIFE can become a mini cinema or a gaming center, for example, or simply be used for relaxing in the open air.

The ID. LIFE is our vision of next-generation fully electric urban mobility. The concept car provides a preview of an ID. model in the small car segment that we will be launching in 2025, priced at around 20,000 euros. This means we are making electric mobility accessible to even more people. In creating the ID. LIFE, we have consistently focused on the needs of younger customers. We believe that, even more so than today, the car of the future will be about lifestyle and personal expression. The customer of tomorrow won’t simply want to get from A to B; they will be much more interested in the experiences that a car can offer. The ID. LIFE is our answer to this. —Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen brand

The design of the ID. LIFE is pared-down and high-quality. Decorative elements and add-on parts are dispensed with, as is any complex mix of materials. The horizontal division between the body, glass surfaces and roof also contributes to the car’s purist appearance. An individualized and removable roof made of air chamber textile lends an open-air feeling in the ID. LIFE, while also reducing the vehicle weight.

The ID. LIFE is based on a smaller variant of Volkswagen’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB) that has been developed specifically for the small car segment. This is the first time a vehicle based on the MEB has front-wheel drive. With its 172 kW (234 PS) electric motor, the ID. LIFE accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds, while its 57 kWh high-voltage battery enables a range of some 400 kilometers (249 miles) (WLTP).

The sustainable character of the ID. LIFE is reflected particularly in the choice of materials and paint finishes. In the clear coat for the bodywork, wood chips are used as a natural coloring agent along with a bio-based hardener. The air chamber textile for the roof and front cover is made from 100% recycled PET bottles. In the interior, wood in the dashboard and rear seat surrounds is combined with ArtVelours Eco for the seat surfaces and door trims. Bio-oil, natural rubber and rice husks are just some of the materials that serve as a basis for the tires on the ID. LIFE.

Cameras and a display replace both the exterior and interior mirrors. Essential driving functions are controlled via a touch panel on the hexagonal, open-topped steering wheel, and a smartphone can be integrated in the operating system. Personal devices—whether smartphones or tablets—can be used to operate the navigation system, for example. Music, films and games stored on the device can be used seamlessly in the ID. LIFE, with visuals displayed on the projection screen.