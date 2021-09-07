Wallbox introduces 350 kW Hypernova ultrafast public charger

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
07 September 2021

Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions worldwide, unveiled Hypernova, the company’s fastest and most sophisticated public charging station yet, at IAA Mobility in Munich.

Wallbox_Hypernova

Hypernova can deliver up to 350 kW that allows it to fully charge an electric car in the time it takes to make a rest stop and is substantially faster than most other ultrafast chargers on the market. It also employs advanced software that allows it to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected, making it suited for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Hypernova’s integrated cable management system ensures easy handling and stores the cables inside the dispenser unit, maximizing durability and helping to protect and keep the installation clean. It also offers several authentication and payment options, including RFID, screen QR Code and credit card reader with worldwide acceptance. Production and deliveries of Hypernova will initiate in late 2022.

The incorporation of Hypernova will complement Wallbox's other public charger, Supernova, which is due to begin production later this year and also on display at IAA Mobility. Supernova is the next generation of fast charging, offering both reliable and efficient operation at up to half the investment of similar chargers.

