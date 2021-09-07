ZF presents the Modular eDrive Kit; reducing development time for new e-drives by up to 50%

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
07 September 2021

At IAA Mobility in Munich, ZF is presenting the Moldular eDrive Kit for purely electric drives. Th kit bundles the entire expertise of ZF's e-mobility team for system solutions, components, and software controls in a flexible and modular platform.

The Modular eDrive Kit can halve the development time until series production readiness in the future, says Stephan von Schuckmann, ZF Board Member and Head of ZF Car Driveline Technology Division.

The Modular eDrive Kit is suitable for different vehicle segments—configurations with e-machines from 75 to 400 kW drives and from 349 to 544 N·m torque are possible and can be designed for maximum performance and efficiency.

Because the system design, construction, software, electric motor concept, cooling and some components are developed on a cross-platform basis, synergy effects and a higher degree of maturity are achieved from the beginning. The basic package is based on proven ZF series technology and can be quickly supplemented or adjusted depending on specific customer requirements.

ZF ProAI. ZF’s automotive supercomputer ProAI is celebrating its European premiere at IAA Mobility. In combination with a high proportion of standardized components, ZF offers a unique combination of the most important factors for such a system with this solution.

The ZF ProAI is available in scalable performance levels from 20 to 1,000 TeraOPS. Compared to the previous version, ZF has increased performance by up to 66% and reduced energy consumption by up to 70%. This results in energy efficiency of three TeraOPS per watt. At the same time, all variants of the ZF ProAI have been implemented on a uniform platform measuring only 24 x 14 x 5 cm—less floor space than an iPad. The ZF ProAI is suitable for every vehicle type and for all levels of automated or autonomous driving: from Level 2 to Level 5.

