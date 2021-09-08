FAA approves G-1 certification basis for Archer eVTOL; step toward FAA Type Certification

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
08 September 2021

Archer Aviation, a developer of all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft has been actively engaged with the FAA through its Center for Emerging Concepts & Innovation and the Los Angeles Aircraft Certification Office to develop the airworthiness and environmental requirements necessary for full certification of its eVTOL aircraft.

Archer has now announced that the FAA G-1 Issue Paper: Certification Basis (G-1 Certification Basis) has been approved and signed, enabling Archer to move further towards its goal of obtaining an FAA Type Certification for its eVTOL aircraft.

The G-1 Certification Basis is based on the FAA’s certification standards contained in 14 C.F.R. Part 23. With Part 23 as the foundation, the G-1 Certification Basis sets forth the specific Airworthiness Standards and Environmental Standards required for FAA Type Certification.

With these requirements now established, Archer can focus on finalizing its G-2 Issue Paper with the FAA, which will set forth the means of compliance to meet the requirements set forth in the G-1 Issue Paper.

Archer has been working on the means of compliance for the G-2 Issue Paper with the FAA since earlier this year, as well as the necessary testing and methods required to demonstrate safety and compliance of its aircraft.

Since its inception, Archer has focused on ensuring that its design, engineering and business decisions align with what it believes is necessary to design and develop an aircraft that meets the FAA’s rigorous safety standards and achieve FAA Type Certification as soon as possible.

We’re certainly proud to have hit this historic milestone for Archer. Obtaining the G-1 Certification Basis is a significant step forward towards Archer’s and the eVTOL industry’s goal of changing how people will move around urban environments.

—Eric Wright, Archer’s Head of Certification

The G-1 certification basis with the FAA is a pivotal breakthrough and yet another proof point that Archer is at the forefront of revolutionizing the future of urban transportation. We are excited to continue to collaborate with Archer to usher in a new era of sustainability, mobility, and exploration.

—Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines

