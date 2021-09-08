Ballard Power Systems and Quantron partner for the development of hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
08 September 2021

Ballard, a global leader in fuel cell technologies, and QUANTRON, a global leader in electric vehicle integration have formed a strategic partnership for the development of hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks. The combined, complementary expertise of Ballard and QUANTRON enables broader customer access to zero emissions fuel cell electric trucks without compromising on range, payload, vehicle utilization or total cost of ownership.

Initial collaboration will focus on the integration of Ballard’s FCmove family of heavy-duty fuel cell power modules into QUANTRON’s electric drivetrain and vehicles. Fuel cell electric truck platforms currently in development include a 7.5t delivery truck, a 44t heavy duty truck and a municipal waste collection truck.

Initial deployment of fuel cell electric trucks is scheduled for the second half of 2022.

In Europe, various government subsidies and incentives will be available to vehicle fleet operators. Specifically, Germany has recently committed to covering up to 80% of conversion costs from internal combustions engines to alternative drives through the e-mobility support program.

This is another important milestone for QUANTRON's global growth. The cooperation with Ballard enables us to bring customised hydrogen commercial vehicles with fuel cell electric drives to the market. Today we embark on a journey of joint development and production of fuel cell electric commercial vehicles.

—Andreas Haller, founder and Chairman of Quantron AG

