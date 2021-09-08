Toyota will invest $14.3B in development of a battery supply system and research and development by 2030

In a livestreamed briefing on batteries and carbon neutrality, Toyota Chief Technology Officer Masahiko Maeda said that the company will invest ¥1.5 trillion (US$14.3 billion) in the development of a battery supply system and research and development by 2030.

Toyota currently assumes it will go beyond the 180 GWh worth of batteries that it is currently considering and will ready 200 GWh worth of batteries or more if the dissemination of BEVs is faster than expected, Maeda said.





Before outlining Toyota’s plans for developing next-generation liquid and solid-state batteries, Maeda took some time to provide background on Toyota’s battery development approach since the introduction of the Prius in the late 1990s, and to address the claims of critics charging that Toyota is being too slow to embrace full battery-electric vehicles.

To the latter point, Maeda said that according to Toyota’s calculations, the CO 2 reduction effect of three HEVs is almost equal to that of one BEV. Because Toyota can provide HEVs at a comparatively affordable price, in places where the use of renewable energy is to become widespread going forward, electrification using HEVs is among the effective ways of reducing CO 2 emissions, he said.

More specifically, Toyota’s cumulative sales of HEVs have now reached as many as 18.1 million units.

Earlier, I mentioned that the CO 2 emissions reduction effect of three HEVs is equivalent to the reduction effect of one BEV, and the 18.1 million HEVs sold to date are equivalent to the CO 2 reduction effect of introducing to the market about 5.5 million BEVs. The volume of batteries for HEVs that we have produced so far is the same as that of the batteries installed on about 260,000 BEVs. In other words, we can say that the batteries needed for 260,000 BEVs have been used to achieve the CO 2 emissions reduction effect of 5.5 million BEVs. —Masahiko Maeda





Toyota has been continuously evolving nickel-metal hydride batteries and lithium-ion batteries for hybrids by taking advantage of their respective characteristics. A new bipolar nickel-metal hydride battery announced this year and focused on providing instantaneous power, will be used in an increasing number of vehicles, Maeda said.





For lithium-ion batteries for PHEVs and BEVs, Toyota is working to improve both cost and endurance. For BEVs, Toyota would like to reduce costs and provide BEVs at a reasonable price. To do so, Toyota:

Aims to reduce the costs of batteries themselves by 30% or more by developing materials and structures.

For the vehicle, Toyota aims to improve power consumption, which is an indicator of the amount of electricity used per kilometer, by 30%, starting with the Toyota bZ4X. Improved power efficiency leads to reduced battery capacity, which will result in a cost reduction of 30%.

Through this integrated development of vehicles and batteries, Toyota aims to reduce the battery cost per vehicle by 50% compared to the Toyota bZ4X in the second half of the 2020s.





For next-generation liquid batteries, Toyota will take on the challenge of material evolution and structural innovation. Toyota also aims to commercialize all-solid-state batteries.





Last June, Toyota equipped a vehicle with all-solid-state batteries, conducted test runs on a test course, and obtained driving data. Based on that data, it continued to make improvements, and in August last year, Toyota obtained license plate registration for vehicles equipped with all-solid-state batteries and conducted test drives.



