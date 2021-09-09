DOE: US Light-duty electric vehicle miles traveled reached 13.7 billion miles in 2020
The number of electric vehicle miles traveled (eVMT) has been increasing each year since the introduction of the first mass market plug-in vehicles in late 2010. Beginning in 2014, annual all-electric vehicle eVMT has exceeded that of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in the US, reaching a new high of nearly 10 billion miles in 2020.
Between 2015 and 2020, the eVMT of all plug-in electric vehicles more than quadrupled.
Total US Light-Duty Annual eMVT, 2012-2020. Note: eVMT for 2011 was too small to appear on graph. Source: DOE.
More than 1.7 million PEVs have been sold, driving 52 billion miles on electricity since 2010, thereby reducing national gasoline consumption by 0.42% in 2020 and 1.9 billion gallons cumulatively through 2020.
In 2020, PEVs used 4.4 terawatt-hours of electricity to drive 13.7 billion miles, offsetting 500 million gallons of gasoline. Since 2010, 68% of PEVs sold in the United States have been assembled domestically, and 77 gigawatt-hours of lithium-ion batteries have been installed in vehicles to date.
