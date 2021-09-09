Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Mobileye unveils electric AV to be used in driverless ride-hailing services
NY sets 100% ZEV sales goal for new LDVs by 2035, advances Advanced Clean Truck regulation

DOE: US Light-duty electric vehicle miles traveled reached 13.7 billion miles in 2020

09 September 2021

The number of electric vehicle miles traveled (eVMT) has been increasing each year since the introduction of the first mass market plug-in vehicles in late 2010. Beginning in 2014, annual all-electric vehicle eVMT has exceeded that of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in the US, reaching a new high of nearly 10 billion miles in 2020.

Between 2015 and 2020, the eVMT of all plug-in electric vehicles more than quadrupled.

FOTW_1202

Total US Light-Duty Annual eMVT, 2012-2020. Note: eVMT for 2011 was too small to appear on graph. Source: DOE.

More than 1.7 million PEVs have been sold, driving 52 billion miles on electricity since 2010, thereby reducing national gasoline consumption by 0.42% in 2020 and 1.9 billion gallons cumulatively through 2020.

In 2020, PEVs used 4.4 terawatt-hours of electricity to drive 13.7 billion miles, offsetting 500 million gallons of gasoline. Since 2010, 68% of PEVs sold in the United States have been assembled domestically, and 77 gigawatt-hours of lithium-ion batteries have been installed in vehicles to date.

Resources

Posted on 09 September 2021 in Behavior, Electric (Battery), Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)