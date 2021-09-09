KAMAZ presents its first hydrogen bus

KAMAZ has presented the KAMAZ-6290 hydrogen fuel cell bus at the COMTRANS-2021 international exhibition in Moscow.





There is still a lot of work to be done. In 2022, we intend to test a prototype KAMAZ hydrogen fuel cell bus in the streets of Moscow, in the environment of actual operation. In case the relevant refueling infrastructure is set up and there is a demand for the new kind of eco-transport on the part of Moscow, we plan to provide for final assembly of hydrogen fuel cell buses at the Sokolniki Car Repair and Construction Plant in the capital of the country, where Kamaz electric buses are already assembled successfully. —Chief Automobile Designer Andrei Savinkov

Bus chassis and body were assembled at NEFAZ, a KAMAZ Group subsidiary in Bashkiria. The roof equipment was installed in the research and technology center of KAMAZ.

The body is made of high-strength steel and plastic, supporting the required durability and safety in emergencies. The total weight of the KAMAZ-6282 hydrogen fuel cell bus is 19 tonnes and its overall dimensions are 12.4 х 2.55 х 3.4 m.

The bus is powered by hydrogen fuel cells and is fitted with six cylinders for compressed hydrogen storage. The cylinders are roof-mounted for safety purposes. Hydrogen flows skyward in case of a leak and does not get into the compartment. Furthermore, unlike the electric bus with the endurance of 70 km after complete battery recharge, the hydrogen fuel cell bus can travel up to 250 km, which makes it applicable even for interurban traffic.

The world is moving forward and we cannot lag behind. The hydrogen bus, or the hydrogen electric bus, is the next step in the search for alternative energy sources and in the development of modern environmentally friendly passenger transport. When it was created, the KAMAZ-6282 electric bus was taken as a basis. For three years of use in Moscow, this bus has proven itself well— comfortable, noiselessness with high environmental performance. —CEO of the State Corporation Rostec, Sergey Chemezov

Rostec is the largest shareholder in KAMAZ.

The hydrogen fuel cell system delivers at least 45 kW, which powers the ZF electric portal axle. The bus is equipped with the modern high-performance pneumatic braking system with EBS, ABS, ASR, and EPB, slope stop function, motion interlocking function for open doors, and a monitoring sensor for wear and tear of brake pads.

Braking by traction electric motor with the regeneration system is also provided. Maximum speed is 80 km/h. Total passenger capacity is 80, with 33 seats. Like the electric bus, the new eco-transport is adapted to operation at the ambient temperature from -40 ° to +40 °С.

Rostec State Corporation is one of the largest industrial companies in Russia. It unites more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations in 60 regions of the country. Its key areas of activity are aircraft engineering, radioelectronics, medical technologies, innovative materials, etc. The corporation’s portfolio includes such well-known brands as AvtoVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov, etc.

Rostec is active in the implementation of all 12 national projects. The company is a key provider of Smart City technology, it is engaged in the digitalization of public administration, industry and social sectors, and it is developing plans for the development of 5G wireless technologies, an Industrial Internet of Things, big data and blockchain systems.

Rostec partners with leading world manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli and Renault. The corporation’s products are delivered to more than 100 countries worldwide. Almost a third of the company's revenue comes from the export of high-tech products.