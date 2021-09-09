Loop Energy partnering with METTEM-M on hydrogen electric powertrains for commercial vehicles in Russia; GAZ bus first project

Loop Energy, a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell-based solutions, is partnering with METTEM-M Ltd., a developer of vehicle control systems and systems integrator, to provide hydrogen electric powertrain solutions to commercial vehicle OEMs across Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and greater Europe.

The companies’ first joint project—a hydrogen electric transit bus for GAZ Group, a leading global commercial vehicle OEM provider—is presently on display at the International Commercial Vehicle Show 2021 (COMTRANS) in Moscow, Russia. The 12-meter passenger bus vehicle is expected to enter regular city transport service in Moscow in early 2022 after completing customary road testing and vehicle level certification requirements.





Under this agreement, METTEM will use Loop’s eFlow powered fuel cell modules to develop and supply hydrogen electric subsystems, powertrains, and complete vehicle solutions for a variety of applications including transit buses, logistics vehicles, and rail transport.

The hydrogen electric transit bus, currently showcased by its OEM at COMTRANS 2021, marks the first commercial achievement between Loop Energy and METTEM. The vehicle’s hydrogen electric control system was developed by METTEM under the contract with GAZ Group—a leading manufacturer of light commercial and medium-duty vehicles, buses, powertrain and automotive components, and special-use vehicles headquartered in Russia.

The solution is using GAZ Group’s existing battery electric passenger bus platform, Loop Energy’s high efficiency fuel cell modules, and METTEM’s fully integrated hydrogen electric fuel cell system.

METTEM-M, Ltd. is a company of the METTEM TRANSPORT Group. It is also a Russian enterprise that develops, integrates, and produces in series digital E/E control systems, onboard equipment for navigation and other purposes, as well as solutions for both vehicle manufacturers (buses, trucks, special vehicles, passenger cars) and transport operators.