Polestar releases LCA reports for long-range and standard-range single-motor versions of Polestar 2 EV

Polestar has released the LCA reports for the new Polestar 2 versions (Long-range Single-motor and Standard-range Single-motor), including all emissions from cradle to grave.

The company published an evaluation of the carbon footprint of the Long-range Dual-motor Polestar 2 in 2020. The new LCAs represent a continuation of that work; the two new Polestar 2 variants, “Long-range Single-motor” and “Standard-range Single-motor” are assessed and compared with the original Polestar 2 and with the internal combustion engine gasoline vehicle Volvo XC40 ICE.





Source: Polestar

The carbon footprint includes emissions from upstream supplier activities, manufacturing and logistics, use phase of the vehicle and the end-of-life phase. The functional unit chosen is “The use of a specific Polestar vehicle driving 200,000 km”.

The carbon footprint is 50-27 tonne CO₂e for the “Long-range Dual-motor”, 46-26 tonne CO₂e for the “Long-range Single-motor”, and 45-25 tonne CO₂e for “Standard-range Single-motor”.

The range in results is caused by differences in electricity mix scenarios, where the highest value reflects that a global electricity mix is used in the vehicle use phase while the lowest value reflects that wind power is used.

Compared with the XC40 ICE, all the Polestar 2 variants have a lower cradle-to-grave carbon footprint, spanning from a 14% reduction for “Long-range Dual-motor with global electricity mix” to 57% reduction for “Standard-range Single-motor with wind power”.

The number of kilometers needed to be driven to reach break-even for the Polestar 2 variants, compared with XC40 ICE changes with variant and electricity mix. “Standard-range Single motor” charged with wind power reaches break-even after 40,000 km, while “Long-range Dual-motor” charged with global electricity mix reaches break-even after 110,000 km.